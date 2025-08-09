"It transferred over to elite well" – Joscelyn Roberson reveals what lifted her uneven bars performance at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson recently made her feelings known about her improvements in the uneven bars apparatus. This comes amid her campaign at the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships.

Roberson secured a score of 13.65, which was the highest at the end of day 1, tied with Alicia Zhou. She also finished second to Hezly Rivera (55.6) in the all-around score of 55.4. Her other scores from other apparatuses include 14.15 on the floor and 13.8 on the balance beam.

Speaking about her uneven bars performance after the conclusion of the first day of competition, Roberson heaped praise on Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics assistant coach, Chris Brooks, for her improvement. Additionally, Roberson also revealed that she wanted to make the collegiate team lineups and, therefore, she had to work harder to be precise on the apparatus. She said (via Inside Gymnastics):

"My improvement, I have to give the credit to Chris and Arkansas staff, the focus so much on form and technique and I came in with that being my struggling event. I really wanted to improve for college especially because I wanted to make those lineups and I knew they weren't gonna put me in if I didn't clean up. So, I focused really hard during my college season getting that cleaner and it transferred over to elite well."

Joscelyn Roberson also recently competed at the US Classic, where she clinched a third-place finish in the all-around event, behind Claire Pease and Simone Rose.

Joscelyn Roberson shared how her collegiate season would benefit her in elite gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson (Image via: Getty)

Joscelyn Roberson opened up about the benefits she would be able to reap in the elite level after competing at the collegiate and NCAA circuit. The 2025 collegiate season was her debut year in that level of competition.

In an interview, Roberson shared that collegiate gymnastics has helped her immensely in competing at the elite level, as it has boosted her confidence in performing routines. She said (via Olympics.com):

"It’s definitely made me more confident in my gymnastics and in my body. I feel like going back to the elite world, I’ll bring a different level of confidence knowing that I’ve done enough numbers, I can hit at any given point in any time of day."

During the conversation, Joscelyn Roberson also shared that she got motivated a lot after the US Women's gymnastics team clinched the first position in the team event last year during the Paris Olympics, where she was an alternate.

