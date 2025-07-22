Jade Carey, Aleah Finnegan and others react as former Florida Gators gymnast Leanne Wong returns to elite competition at U.S. Classic

Jade Carey, Aleah Finnegan and other athletes shared their reaction as Leanne Wong returned to elite gymnastics competition at the U.S Classic on Saturday, July 19th. This marked Wong's first elite competition of the year as she competed on uneven bars and balance beam, where she recorded scores of 13.20 to tie for 11th and 13.30 to place fifth respectively. Both Wong and Carey have represented the United States at the elite level.Carey is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. She established herself as one of the rising stars in the sport in 2017 where she made her debut on the U.S national stage, going on to win silver medals in both vault and floor at that year's World Championships in Montreal. Carey has also earned three Olympic medals, including one gold medal each at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics respectively. She also had a highly decorated NCAA career, representing Oregon State University.In a post shared on Instagram, Wong wrote:&quot;another step in the journey 💖 grateful for every opportunity to compete &amp; inspire others ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJade Carey commented on the post, showing her appreciation for Wong:&quot;👏👏👏👏&quot;Aleah Finnegan, who competes for the LSU Tigers, wrote:&quot;My queen.&quot;Trinity Thomas, one of the most decorated NCAA gymnasts in history, wrote:&quot;🥹💕&quot;Still taken from Wong's Instagram (Source: @leanne.wong_/Instagram)Jade Carey last competed at the NCAA Championships earlier this year and previously revealed that she would be taking a break for the rest of the season.Jade Carey shared a heartfelt message for Oregon State after concluding senior seasonCarey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: GettyJade Carey took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Oregon State University after concluding her collegiate career with the Beavers. Her final competition came at the NCAA Championships in April where she finished fourth in the individual all-around.In a post on Instagram, Carey wrote:&quot;a season i will cherish forever. so grateful for the incredible opportunity i have had the past four years to represent oregon state university. as always, go beavs for life 🧡🖤&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJade Carey also earned the 2025 AAI Award, given to the most outstanding senior gymnast in the country. During her time with the Oregon State Beavers, Carey earned multiple accolades, including 117 individual event titles. She is also a three-time Honda Sports Award finalist and has six NCAA Championship medals to her name.