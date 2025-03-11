Jade Carey reacts to Oregon State Beavers' tribute to teammate Karlie Chavez

Oregon State Beavers gymnast Jade Carey shared her reaction as her program recently appreciated her teammate Karlie Chavez's stint with the team. Chavez competed at the vaults and floor exercises for the Beavers.

Carey's teammate, Chavez, has a career-high of 9.900 in floors, which she achieved last season during a meet against Washington, and boasts a best score of 9.825 in vaults. Besides her gymnastics endeavors, Chavez is pursuing a degree in psychology from the University.

The Oregon State Gymnastics' Instagram handle shared a post to express gratitude for Chavez's contribution to the program. The post also comprises of Chavez's emotions about her time at the Beavers gymnastics program.

"From the first time I walked on campus and into Gill I knew this was where I wanted to be, and competing here has been one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had," Chavez reminisiced about her time at the program.

"And thank you, Kar, for everything," the Beavers Instagram handle remarked.

Carey shared this post on her Instagram story and added a one-word reaction. She wrote:

"Kar"

Screenshot of Carey's Instagram story feat Karlie Chavez (Image via: Carey's Instagram@jadecarey)

Jade Carey produced an impressive performance during the Beavers' clash against San Jose State on Sunday. She finished with an all-around score of 39.825, which included scores of 9.975 in beam balance and vaults.

Jade Carey shares her thoughts about her and teammate Jordan Chiles' nature in the elite circuit

Carey on the Vault's podium during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently shed light on her thoughts regarding her and teammate Jordan Chiles' competitive nature in the elite team. In an interview, Carey said that due to the calm and fun environment of their college teams, she and Chiles wanted to have a similar atmosphere in the elite circuit.

Additionally, the Oregon State Beavers gymnast also mentioned that she and two-time Olympic medalist Chiles want to have fun in the elite circuit, too, adding gymnastics is not for a lifetime. She said (via Popsugar.com):

"Both of us got to experience a more relaxed energy and fun atmosphere on our college teams, so we wanted to be able to do that together in elite the past four years. We're obviously very serious and fierce competitors, but we also want to be happy and have fun because we know gymnastics isn't going to last our entire lives."

During the interview, Jade Carey also remarked that she and Chiles have supported each other through thick and thin, not just in gymnastics but also outside of it.

