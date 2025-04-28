Jade Carey shows support to girlfriend Aimee Sinacola as latter completes Eugene Marathon

Olympic Champion and prominent Oregon State gymnast, Jade Carey, showed her support to her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, as the latter completed the Eugene Marathon 2025. Carey posted an Instagram story of Sinacola striking the iconic medal biting pose with a three-word caption.

It took place on April 26-27, and the marathon and half marathon started on Agate State in front of Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Campus. The Eugene Marathon had 5k, half-marathon, and marathon events.

Recently, Jade Carey posted a story on Instagram celebrating her girlfriend's completion of the Eugene marathon. In March 2025, Carey publicly revealed her relationship with Sinacola, who is the director of creative content for the University of Oregon’s athletics department.

In the story, Sincola is posing with a biting gesture, and Carey wrote,

She did it!!, 26.2

Screenshot of Jade Carey's story (image via IG/jadecarey)

Sinacola has also been a constant source of support for Carey. She congratulated Jade Carey on AAI’s page when she won the AAI Award 2025 — an honor given to the best collegiate gymnast of the season. Carey finished her senior season with an impressive 51 event titles across 14 appearances.

With her final appearance at the NCAA gymnastics Championships semi-final, Jade Carey recently capped off her collegiate career at Oregon State. She was the only athlete from her team to qualify for the NCAA Championships and finished fourth in all-around.

Jade Carey opens about how Olympics and team support led to her best season

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

During a press conference before the NCAA Gymnastics final, Jade Carey discussed how her best season was formed by lessons she took from the Olympics and the team's familial environment.

"My experience in the elite has helped me with the pressure aspects of things. I have had to deal with a lot of high-pressure situations. So that really helped my gymnastics flourish this year, But again just having a team where, I can be silly and goofy and fun and have a good time in and outside of the gym really makes it mentally a lot easier, she said

We really just say it every time before we compete, like let's just have fun because we do our best when we're having fun, so just being able to really take that to heart this year, and I think it showed throughout my gymnastics whole year that I was having a really good time"

Jade Carey has secured over 110 event titles with the Oregon State and was named twice as the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year in 2022 and 2023. She hasn’t decided on participating in LA 2028 yet.

