Jesse Mendez dominates Andrew Alirez to win Beat the Streets Annual Benefit bout of NCAA Champions

Ohio State Buckeyes wrestler Jesse Mendez locked the win in a freestyle contest against Andrew Alirez at the 2024 Beat the Streets Annual Benefit. It was one of the most highly anticipated competitions since both the NCAA champions in 141 pounds locked horns for the first time.

In his sophomore year, Mendez unfurled victory in the 141 pounds over Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlet. Against the same contender, Jesse Mendez wrestled at the Big Ten Championships and earned the win. At the 2023 Cliff Keen Invitational, he won in a record 5-0, competing in the 141 pounds.

At the recently concluded US Olympic Team Trials, Mendez was a favorite, competing in the 65 kg category. In the third-place match, the multiple-time Grand Prix medalist Joey McKenna smoothly outdid him, thus giving Mendez the fourth place. Andrew Alirez, the Northern Colorado wrestler, competed in the 65 kg category in the Olympic Trials alongside Mendez.

They further engaged in a face-off at the 2024 Beat the Streets Annual Benefit, where Mendez edged out Alirez, scoring 4-1. The first round saw the former take the lead by 1-0. In the next round, Alirez made up for his first-round loss and matched Mendez's score. The next rounds were in the name of Jesse Mendez, who countered his rival strongly, therefore finishing with a total of four points.

At the U20 World Championships in 2023, the Buckeyes nabbed the silver which earned him the No.4 position on the US Senior National Team. At the 2023 NCAA Championships, Andrew Alirez swept the title in the 141-pound category.

Both the NCAA Championships fought for a noble reason since The Beat the Streets Annual Benefit has been a noteworthy fundraising event. For over 15 years now, the event for Beat the Streets NYC has been held during the summers.

"There’s just nothing that feels the way it does" - Jesse Mendez after winning the national title

On becoming the 24th individual NCAA champion title in Ohio State program history, Jesse Mendez etched his name among the legendary Ohio State wrestlers.

The national title was a special laurel in his already impressive resume. Speaking of the same, Mendez couldn't match the feeling with anything he had felt before.

"I’ve wrestled on about every stage in the world. I’ve wrestled at world championships, nationals as a kid. There’s just nothing that feels the way it does, especially the fashion I did it," Mendez said (via ABC).

Training under Coach Ryan, Mendez will look to sweep more titles in the upcoming days.