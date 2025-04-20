Jordan Bowers pens heartfelt reaction as Mizzou gymnastics registers best-ever finish in program history at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers shared her reaction to the Missouri Tigers' journey at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where they finished third. The University of Oklahoma managed to win the title, grabbing the championship for the seventh time in program history. They managed to defeat UCLA, Missouri, and Utah in the finals and are now tied with the Bruins for the third-most national titles in NCAA history.

Bowers performed exceptionally on the night, scoring a 9.9375 on beam, a 9.925 on floor, and a 9.8875 on the final rotation of the meet, which was bars. The Oklahoma star added to the list of incredible achievements in her collegiate career, including the title of 2024 Big 12 Gymnast of the Year and now another All-American honor.

Bowers reacted to a post made by the Missouri Tigers on Instagram, who praised the Oklahoma Sooners for winning the national title. They wrote:

"Sending some love to the new national champions - so glad we got to share the floor with you so many times this season 🫶 It Just Means More!,"

Bowers shared her reaction to the post, writing:

"WE LOVE MIZZOU GYM 🤍💛 what an incredible season! been a pleasure competing against y'all so much this season!,"

Still taken from Bowers' Instagram (Source: @jordansbowers/Instagram)

The Missouri Tigers concluded their season with their best-ever program finish, with a score of 197.2500 in their first appearance in the national championship meet to secure third place.

Jordan Bowers reacts to NCAA Championship win

Jordan Bowers in the floor exercise at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Oklahoma Sooners' Jordan Bowers shared her reaction to capturing the national title in an interview post the meet. Bowers helped the Sooners grab their seventh national title in program history, just days after claiming the 2025 NCAA All-Around title. She is also the first all-around champion since Anastasia Webb in 2021 and the fourth in Oklahoma history.

In an interview with ESPN, Bowers was asked how it felt to win the national championship, where she said:

"Just truly a fairy-tale ending, do not want to go out any other way, to do it with these girls and how close we are, how hard we've worked, everything we've carried from last year too, it just means so much more and I'm so freaking proud of this team and I'm so proud to be a Sooner."

Jordan Bowers is in her final year competing for the Oklahoma Sooners and wrapped up her NCAA career with the championship.

