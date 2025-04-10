Jordan Burroughs' wife gets emotional over their kids' sweet moment with Nebraska alum’s newborn

Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren got emotional over their kids’ adorable moment with former Nebraska wrestler Tyler Berger and his wife Sydnee Lyn’s newborn daughter, Bostyn Bethel Berger. Lauren and Jordan's child, Beacon, was holding Bostyn, while 2 of his siblings, Rise and Banner, were also present, giving their attention to the baby.

Ad

Following the birth of Bostyn in March, Tyler and Sydnee shared on their Instagram that they had initially planned a home birth with the help of a professional team, but since the labor happened so quickly, the baby was born before the team’s arrival. They welcomed the baby at 6:30 AM in their apartment.

Lauren, who has been married to Jordan Burroughs since 2013, shared a glimpse of the sweet moment between their kids and the 2019 Nebraska graduate’s newborn, posting it on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“They just adore her @sydlyn2 @tberg41 🥹🥹🥹”

Screenshot of Lauren’s Instagram story. Credits - loloburroughs

She also uploaded another story where only Beacon can be seen gently holding the baby.

Ad

Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Lauren’s Instagram story. Credits - loloburroughs

Notably, Jordan Burroughs and wife Lauren have five kids - Beacon, Ora, Rise, Banner and Badge. Their eldest kid, Beacon, has been involved with wrestling, while their daughter, Ora, has taken up gymnastics.

Ad

Jordan Burroughs reflects on his foundation’s journey with wife Lauren after successful Philadelphia fundraiser

Jordan Burroughs at the 2024 US Olympic Wrestling Trials (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jordan Burroughs hosted a fundraiser event in Philadelphia as part of the All We See is Gold Foundation, which he and his wife Lauren started in 2018. Following the fundraiser, he shared his thoughts on the event via his Instagram account, stating:

Ad

“So much to share but I’ll start here. In 2018 my wife Lauren and I started the All We See is Gold Foundation as a way to give back to wrestling. It began with an idea to host a fun event that brought wrestling’s stars together the night before the biggest tournament of the year to raise funds for local clubs around the country.”

Ad

“In each city that the NCAA Championships are hosted, we hold our party as a fundraiser seeking to impact the surrounding areas. We’ve held events in Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Detroit, and now our hometown of Philadelphia. The event was hosted at the beautiful Union Trust in downtown Philly and had so many amazing guests in attendance.”

Ad

He further shared how the fundraiser helped support wrestling programs by providing coaching salaries, new mats, apparel, and gear. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist also spoke about the foundation’s mission to support the lives of wrestlers and their families, promote youth development, and uplift the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More