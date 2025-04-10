Jordan Burroughs' wife gets emotional over their kids' sweet moment with Nebraska alum’s newborn

Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren got emotional over their kids’ adorable moment with former Nebraska wrestler Tyler Berger and his wife Sydnee Lyn’s newborn daughter, Bostyn Bethel Berger. Lauren and Jordan's child, Beacon, was holding Bostyn, while 2 of his siblings, Rise and Banner, were also present, giving their attention to the baby.
Following the birth of Bostyn in March, Tyler and Sydnee shared on their Instagram that they had initially planned a home birth with the help of a professional team, but since the labor happened so quickly, the baby was born before the team’s arrival. They welcomed the baby at 6:30 AM in their apartment.
Lauren, who has been married to Jordan Burroughs since 2013, shared a glimpse of the sweet moment between their kids and the 2019 Nebraska graduate’s newborn, posting it on her Instagram story with the caption:
“They just adore her @sydlyn2 @tberg41 🥹🥹🥹”
She also uploaded another story where only Beacon can be seen gently holding the baby.
Take a look at the picture here:
Notably, Jordan Burroughs and wife Lauren have five kids - Beacon, Ora, Rise, Banner and Badge. Their eldest kid, Beacon, has been involved with wrestling, while their daughter, Ora, has taken up gymnastics.
Jordan Burroughs reflects on his foundation’s journey with wife Lauren after successful Philadelphia fundraiser
Jordan Burroughs hosted a fundraiser event in Philadelphia as part of the All We See is Gold Foundation, which he and his wife Lauren started in 2018. Following the fundraiser, he shared his thoughts on the event via his Instagram account, stating:
“So much to share but I’ll start here. In 2018 my wife Lauren and I started the All We See is Gold Foundation as a way to give back to wrestling. It began with an idea to host a fun event that brought wrestling’s stars together the night before the biggest tournament of the year to raise funds for local clubs around the country.”
“In each city that the NCAA Championships are hosted, we hold our party as a fundraiser seeking to impact the surrounding areas. We’ve held events in Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Detroit, and now our hometown of Philadelphia. The event was hosted at the beautiful Union Trust in downtown Philly and had so many amazing guests in attendance.”
He further shared how the fundraiser helped support wrestling programs by providing coaching salaries, new mats, apparel, and gear. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist also spoke about the foundation’s mission to support the lives of wrestlers and their families, promote youth development, and uplift the community.