Jordan Burroughs' wife makes feelings known as U.S. Wrestling Communications Director Gary Abbott set to retire after 37 years

American wrestler Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren, has made her feelings known as Gary Abbott is set to retire as the director of communication of US Wrestling. Abbott has held the position for more than 37 years and recently announced that he will be vacating his post later this year.

Besides this post, Abbott also worked as the press officer for the United States Olympic Committee for over two decades. With the news of his retirement of such an iconic figure in the US Wrestling and Olympic space, several media personalities around the circuit paid tribute to Abbott.

Reacting to the news of his retirement and the tribute shared by Flowrestling, Burroughs' wife shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram story. Lauren expressed her gratitude to Abbott for the latter's contribution to wrestling for such a long time. She wrote:

"Gary! you will be so missed! Wrestling has been so blessed to have you all these years"

Screenshot of Burroughs' wife Lauren's Instagram story in tribute to Abbott (Image via: Lauren's Instagram)

Notably, Abbott was also involved as the press officer during Jordan Burroughs' gold medal winning campaign in 2012.

Jordan Burroughs opens up about competing at the Olympic Games

Jordan Burroughs (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Burroughs expressed his thoughts on being able to compete for the national side at the Olympics. The New Jersey native has been to multiple quadrennial games for the United States, including his campaign in the 2012 London Olympics, where he bagged the 74 Kg gold medal.

In an interview, Burroughs shared that even though he has been watching the quadrennial games since his childhood years, the thought never struck his mind that he could compete at the Olympics. He also mentioned the reason, saying that he has not seen anyone from his neighbourhood compete at the Games. He said (via United World Wrestling, 3:47 onwards):

"One of the coolest things about this moment for me was I grown up watching the Olympic Games. I watched them on TV but I never dreamed of being an Olympian. Most guys are like I knew from the first time that I ever watched the Olympics as a 10-year-old that I wanted to be an Olympian but that dream never really occurred to me as a kid because no one in my neighbourhood had ever done it."

Further speaking in the interview, Burroughs remarked that he got the confidence of competing at a high level after his collegiate stint, where he won multiple NCAA Championships.

