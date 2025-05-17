Jordan Chiles and Aleah Finn react as Olivia Dunne emulates 'fairy' looks at SI Swimsuit Red Carpet

Olivia Dunne recently shared glimpses of attending the SI Swimsuit launch party in Manhattan, turning heads with her stunning outfit. This garnered the attention of her fellow gymnasts, Jordan Chiles and Aleah Finn.

The 2025 NCAA season was Dunne's fifth and last year as an LSU gymnast. She experienced a good start to the year; however, she had to sit out for the entire season after sustaining an avulsion fracture of her kneecap. The LSU couldn't defend their NCAA Championships title this year as they got eliminated in the semi-finals, earning a third-place finish with a score of 197.5250.

Following the conclusion of her fifth year, Dunne has been exploring her fashion side, and most recently she was featured as an SI Swimsuit cover model in the magazine's 2025 edition. Dunne recently shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she shared glimpses of her time at the launch party, donning a stunning mint-colored outfit. The post's caption read:

"She was a fairy."

This post captured the attention of the Olympian and UCLA Bruins gymnast, Jordan Chiles, who dropped a sweet reaction of two heart emojis in the comment section.

"❤️❤️"

Following her, Dunne's other fellow gymnast, Aleah Finn, also commented in this post. It read:

"So proud of you🥹"

Olivia Dunne opened up about inspiring the young athletes

In a recent conversation with MJ Day, the editor in chief of the SI Swimsuit magazine, Olivia Dunne opened up about inspiring the student athletes and helping them attain new opportunities. Along with this, she also spoke about being on the cover of the SI Swimsuit magazine and how she is going to make other athletes feel inspired with her story.

"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new," Olivia Dunne said.

She added:

“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Along with posing for SI Swimsuit, Olivia Dunne is also enjoying her retirement by going on vacations and spending time with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The latter is an MLB player who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates.

