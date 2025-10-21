Jordan Chiles' Dancing With the Stars appearance receives special support from UCLA gymnastics team

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:24 GMT
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Source: Getty
The American gymnast, Jordan Chiles - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles is on Week 5 of Dancing With the Stars - Season 34, and one of her biggest supporters throughout the journey has been the UCLA gymnastics team. Her latest appearance on the dance floor was on October 15, where she performed a Viennese waltz with her partner Ezra Sosa to 'Daughters' by John Mayer for dedication night.

That routine was dedicated to Chiles' father, who also joined them on the stage amid the performance. Along with this, the gymnast has delivered multiple impressive dance routines on the show, and one of her biggest cheerleaders in this journey is the UCLA gymanstics team.

The Big Ten Network shared a video on Instagram, showcasing how the Bruins support Chiles behind the scenes. From hyping up the Olympian ahead of her routine to taking over the show's stage, the UCLA gymnasts have shown unwavering support throughout her journey so far. The post's caption read:

"The Bruins take on the ballroom 💃 🪩 Go behind the scenes with @uclagymnastics to support Jordan Chiles on @dancingwiththestars 🤩"
Jordan Chiles even got awestruck during the show, as she exuded excitement about meeting the American singer and actress Sabrina Bryan at DWTS.

Jordan Chiles opened up about dealing with tough schedules amid DWTS and focusing on mental health

Jordan Chiles stepped out of her comfort zone to participate in the 34th season of DWTS and has been delivering impressive performances on the show. Amid this run, the American sat for a conversation with Marie Claire, where she opened up about how she was dealing with a tough schedule and taking care of her mental health.

Revealing that she tried to spend time with her family and friends, she said that she disconnected herself from her competitive self.

"I disconnect myself from myself. I know that sounds weird, but I try to separate the Jordan who’s very focused from the one who’s hanging out with her friends. That one is different from the one who’s a dog mom, and that one is different from the one who competes. So really, I’ve been able to decompress by separating my worlds and just being present in the moment," Chiles said.
Further talking about her mental health, Chiles said:

"I've been like that my entire life. Now, at 24, I’m starting to realize that life is catching up with me, and I've done so much that it's time to focus on taking care of myself," she added.

In one of the episodes at DWTS, Jordan Chiles broke down in tears after judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised her for her vulnerable performance about anxiety.

