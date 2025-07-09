Jordan Chiles draws attention to her new tattoo as she steals show in red dress 

Jordan Chiles recently shared a glimpse of her new tattoo during her red carpet appearance for Variety magazine. Along with Variety, the gymnast recently also posed for the cover shoot of the SI Swimsuit alongside Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, and others.
Before the 2025 season, she made her name during the Paris Olympics campaign, and after attaining all these accomplishments, Chiles has been one of the favorite faces of several brands. From the SI swimsuit to the Milk Money Limited Heels shoot, she has been solidifying her place in the modeling world too. Most recently, she was spotted at the red carpet for the Variety magazine.
Chiles shared a glimpse of her appearance on her Instagram story, where she donned a red-colored dress and made a fun appeal to her fans to spot a new tattoo on her hand. Sharing a sneak peek of her new flower tattoo, which she recently got inked on her left arm. The gymnast reshared a post of her red carpet appearance on her Instagram story and wrote:
"Yall peep the new tat👀"
Chiles is currently off the mat after competing at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where she represented UCLA. Here, she won the national title after delivering an impressive performance in the uneven bars exercise.
A month ahead of this feat, the gymnast also became an author as she published her memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' in March.
Jordan Chiles shared a piece of advice for the younger generation
Jordan Chiles recently sat for a conversation with the SI Swimsuit magazine, where she shared a message for the younger generation. Drawing from her own experience, she asked the young generation to voice their opinions and make themselves heard.
She revealed that she wished that she would have used her voice at some points of her life, but she couldn't, so, she suggested the younger generation do the same.
"I think the thing that I would love to see is when you’re at a young age, using your voice. That was one thing that I tried doing, but it wasn’t being heard. ‘You’re just saying this because,’ you know, ‘you have an attitude,’ or something like that, and it was like, ‘No, I’m actually going through these phases of my life. And I would like for you to at least listen. You don’t have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen," said Jordan Chiles.
She added:
“So yeah, I just want them to know that you can use your voice at any point in time, whether somebody’s listening or not. But as long as you can get it out and feel like you can look back and be like, ‘I’m happy I used my voice because I wouldn’t be where I am right now,’ then go for it. Because that’s what I wish I did."
Jordan Chiles was recently seen enjoying her off-season with Sunisa Lee at the Disney Parks.