Jordan Chiles, Emma Malabuyo & other UCLA gymnasts shine during podium training ahead of NCAA Championships semis

Jordan Chiles and her UCLA teammates, including Emma Malabuyo, showed off their skills in a podium training session ahead of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-finals. The Bruins are the No. 5 seeded team amongst all the semi-finalists and will face No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Utah and No. 8 Michigan State on April 17th at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Chiles and her teammates managed to bag the Big Ten Championship last month.

Ad

Chiles has represented the U.S team on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. After performing at the Olympics, Chiles returned to compete for the Bruins for the 2025 season. Chiles has earned numerous accolades for UCLA, including being a 13-time All American. She also scored a perfect 10 at the Big Ten Championships, helping the Bruins win the title.

In a recent post shared by the official UCLA account, Chiles can be seen engaging in podium training alongside her teammates ahead of the NCAA Gymnastic Championships semi-finals. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

The vibes were high at today’s podium training! #GoBruins

Ad

The Bruins have won seven NCAA Championships, most recently bagging the title in 2018. They will look to add to their trophy count this Thursday.

Jordan Chiles speaks on returning to compete in the NCAA Championships

Jordan Chiles looks on during a meet against Stanford - (Image via Getty)

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles made her feelings known on returning to compete in the NCAA Championships. Chiles is an accomplished gymnast, with two Olympic medals to her name. She began her collegiate career with the Bruins in 2022, after competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. In the 2023 season, Chiles recorded a career-high all-around score of 39.900, which ranks No. 2 all-time at UCLA.

Ad

Chiles sat down for an interview with TV Station WFAA and spoke about her return to the NCAA Championships. She was asked what being in Texas meant to her, to which she said (0:20 onwards):

"It means a lot. I mean, the last time I was here was for championships and then obviously the Gold Over America tour so coming here for NCAA's is definitely a huge thing, especially for the Bruins. I know a lot of the girls last year felt like they missed out and they didn't get that full opportunity and so now they have the ability.

Ad

"We're here, we're doing all these things, you know, we're grinding, we're striving, and we're just trying to make it to the top."

Chiles will look to add to her already decorated career by winning the NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More