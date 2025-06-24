Jordan Chiles features in UCLA's major collegiate milestone, draws reaction from mother Gina

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina Chiles shared her reaction to the gymnast featuring on a video which celebrated UCLA's ranking as the number 1 public university in the United States. Jordan has been competing for the Bruins since the 2022 NCAA season and competed in the 2025 season as well where she helped the team finish in second place at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Jordan Chiles is regarded as one of the top gymnasts in the nation. She made her international debut in 2014 as a junior elite gymnast for the United States. Chiles went on to make her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games where she helped Team USA win a silver medal, effectively establishing herself as one of the top prospects on the team. She has also had an impressive collegiate career, earning 16 All-American honors and multiple individual titles.

Gina Chiles reacted to UCLA's post on Instagram, which featured a picture of Jordan. The video was captioned:

"Still #1, and still redefining legendary. In US News & World Report’s ranking of national universities — which emphasize academic reputation, student outcomes, faculty and student resources, and social mobility — UCLA is the #1 public university in the country (and we have been for eight years running)"

Gina shared the video on her story and wrote:

"Oh hey Chick"

Outside of gymnastics, Chiles was recently featured on the cover of TIME Magazine as one of their Women Of The Year.

Jordan Chiles: "If I had the choice, I wouldn't share anything about my life"

In her feature as one of TIME magazine's Women Of The Year, Jordan Chiles reflected on her career and discussed her personal life as well.

Chiles was asked about how she's percieved by the outside world, to which she replied:

"If I had the choice, I wouldn’t share anything about my life. But then I wouldn’t be able to give the younger generation something to look at. We had people before us who were able to walk for others to run. How I think of it is, if you’re gonna sit there and critique somebody, try to get underneath their skin, then it’s something that’s inside of you that you’re not OK with."

Jordan Chiles was featured on TIME Magazine alongside other prominent stars such as WNBA player A’ja Wilson and actress Nicole Kidman.

