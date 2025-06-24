Jordan Chiles shows off customised 'all black' Nike outfit after appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York

Jordan Chiles showcased her custom all-black Nike outfit, featuring the brand's logo prominently displayed on both sides of the jacket. Chiles was in attendance at the Fanatics Fest in New York, where she shared a frame with the legendary LeBron James.

Jordan Chiles, who clinched the gold with the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been enjoying her time away from the mat. Though she hasn't confirmed her gymnastic return yet, she has ventured into different endeavors. Chiles often busies herself with brand campaigns and often turns up the glamour on social media with fit checks.

The 24-year-old also attends sporting events and was recently a showstopper at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show in Miami, executing a maneuver in a bikini. The two-time Olympian was one of the cover girls of the 2025 issue alongside Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek.

Trending

Following her appearance at the Fanatics Fest, Chiles shared another fit check on Instagram, showing off her black leather jacket and black skirt. The jacket, worn over a tank, flashed the brand's logo on either side. The Olympian also sported white Nike shoes and socks to complete her look.

Her long, braided hair and clear sunglasses accessorized the look well. Jordan Chiles' post caption read:

"custom @nike makes a custom me"

At the Fanatics Fest, where athletes, enthusiasts, and collectors join forces to celebrate various aspects of sports culture, Jordan Chiles defeated former soccer star former soccer player Kelly O'Hara in a handstand contest. While the latter quickly lost balance, the gymnast held her pose for a long time.

Jordan Chiles shared how she would want people to recognize her beyond gymnastics

Chiles at the Marie Claire Power Play - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has been making significant strides on social media for a while now, especially with her fashion posts. In a recent panel discussion of Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France, the Olympic gold medalist shared how she would want people to know her beyond gymnastics as someone who loves exploring Uber Eats, shares a special bond with dogs, and many more.

"You go on my social media, you’re gonna know I’m a dog mom. You’re gonna know that I love fashion. I don’t want you just to think of me as Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympian who did this, that and the other in gymnastics. I would like for you to understand that I like watching other sports. I would like for you to understand that Uber Eats is literally the only app I have on my phone.”

Chiles was a force to be reckoned with in the past NCAA season, competing with UCLA. She helped her team finish runner-up behind Oklahoma at the National Championships earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More