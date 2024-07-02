Jordan Chiles opens up on injury woes that threatened her chances of making the U.S. gymnastics team for the Paris Olympic Games

Jordan Chiles has made it to the US Olympic team for the second successive time. The Oregon native defied all odds, finishing third to secure an automatic Olympic slot at the US Olympic trials hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The trials saw Simone Biles emerge as the champion, garnering the highest number of points -117.225 - as Sunisa Lee finished a close second with 111.675 points. Chiles completed the podium after accumulating 111.425 points.

However, it has not been a smooth season for Chiles, 23, who has been battling injuries in the build-up to the trials, and making the team is nothing short of a miracle for her.

Per Gymnastics Now, Jordan Chiles disclosed that on top of her AC joint sprain injury on her shoulder before the Winter Cup in February, she also suffered other setbacks, including a partially torn LCL and fractured fibula. This forced her to withdraw from the event.

Gymnastics Now posted on their X handle, adding that Jordan Chiles is healed and ready to conquer the global stage.

"Jordan Chiles revealed this afternoon that, in addition to the AC joint sprain in her shoulder before Winter Cup, she also suffered a partially torn LCL and fractured fibula in March doing a double Arabian (her original first pass on floor was supposed to be a 1.5 to double Arabian – a la Aly Raisman)," the tweet read in part.

"Doctor said it would heal on its own. She says she's all good now. Once she could run again, she was good. During recovery, she also got to spend more time focusing on getting her bars set. But it was a lot at once right before this Olympic push began."

This marks the second time Jordan Chiles will make her appearance at the Olympic Games after making her debut at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the event, she performed the all-around during qualifications and finished 40th.

Nonetheless, her performance helped Team USA qualify for the final in second place behind Russia.

During the team final, Chiles competed in the vault and floor exercise and the uneven bars and balance beam but could not impress. The USA ended up winning silver with a second-place finish behind Russia.

Jordan Chiles opens up on looking up to four-time Olympic champion and training mate Simone Biles

2024 Core Hydration Classic

Jordan Chiles has claimed that Simone Biles will always be her mentor in the sport and life in general.

The Olympic Games silver medallist added that she will always follow in the footsteps of Biles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female gymnasts in the world.

"She is somebody that I'm always going to look up to no matter what it is in life, whether it's gymnastics or just life in general," Chiles told People Magazine.

"She's somebody that I definitely have tried to follow [in her] footsteps and she's done magnificent. So I'm very proud of her and to be behind her. It just makes me feel more confident," she added.

The duo heads to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will be joined by Sunisa Lee, who finished second behind Biles. Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera have also made the team.

The US team will be out to improve on the silver medal won at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with each athlete having their individual goals in mind.

