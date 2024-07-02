"Never seen anything like you"- American singer SZA showers 4-time Olympic champion Simone Biles with love as they discuss gymnastics

Simone Biles met up with Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA. The American rapper could not resist showcasing her excitement as she showered the four-time Olympic champion with love. Biles will be representing the US for the third record time after impressing at the US Gymnastics trials at the Target Center from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30.

SZA was impressed by Biles, noting that it was a dream come true to have met the 23-time World Championships gold medallist.

In a video shared by NBC Olympics and Paralympics on X, SZA walks into a room and passionately hugs Biles who is all smiles. She admitted that meeting the two-time Olympian is her wildest dream and has never seen such talent once in her life.

Being a former gymnast, SZA disclosed that she was never ‘as cool as’ Biles, adding that she would love to hang around the 27-year-old more and go to the gym with her more often.

"This is my dream, to talk to you. I was so hyped because you are just like my wildest dream. I was (a gymnast) but was nowhere as cool as you. I just have never seen anything like you…no one has. But it’s just like wow," SZA said.

Simone Biles then asked SZA if she would do a handstand contest, but the American songwriter was hesitant, noting that she was afraid of losing. Biles then convinced her that she would not get hurt and SZA gave in to the challenge.

But before that, they decided to do a 180, with SZA opening up about why she quit the sport to focus on her music career.

"When it was like, clear to me that I wasn’t going to be like a national gymnast. I was like ‘Okay, let me see what I can do or like see what else I could be good at’," SZA said.

"So it was kind of a hidden talent?" Biles asked.

"Yeah, and I needed something to be competitive at," SZA replied.

They then did the challenge, with Simone Biles cheering on SZA saying:

"That was so good."

Simone Biles qualifies for 3rd Olympic Games after dominant display at US Olympic Gymnastics trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials–Gymnastics - Day 4

Simone Biles officially sealed her ticket to a third Olympic Games following her dominant display at the US Olympic Gymnastics trials at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The 27-year-old will be joined by young talent Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera after two days of rigorous competition.

She is the eldest in the team and at the Olympic Games, and will also be the oldest female American gymnast to compete at the Olympics in 72 years.

Following her great performance at the event, Biles secured an automatic spot on the team headed to Paris. She began her campaign with a win in the all-around.

Meanwhile, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong were named as alternates with this marking. Wong was selected as an alternate. She was also an alternate for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In Tokyo, Simone Biles managed a bronze medal in the Balance Beam as the team took silver. Going to Paris, the decorated gymnast hopes to reclaim her titles and cement her place on the global stage.

