Jordan Chiles reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's special pumpkin piercing amid DWTS appearance

Jordan Chiles dropped a sweet reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's special pumpkin piercing amid the ongoing DWTS campaign. The gymnast is currently showing off her skills at the 34th season of the Dancing With the Stars reality show, which started on September 16, 2025.

Chiles' latest appearance on DWTS' stage was on September 30, where she produced an impressive dance routine on TikTok night with her partner, Ezra Sosa. They performed a tango to 'Anxiety' by Doechii, earning 24 points, which was the top score of the night. Shortly after this performance, the gymnast reacted to the American rapper Thee Stallion's latest special piercing.

The latter recently took to her Instagram handle, sharing a bunch of pictures of getting a pumpkin pierced. She also posed with the pierced pumpkin, which garnered the attention of the Olympian, who reshared the rapper's post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Hotties it's time!!!" wrote Jordan Chiles.

Chiles' Instagram story

In June this year, Chiles opened up about being inspired by Megan Thee Stallion while she spoke about her motto for the 2025 season. Talking about her 'I'm that girl' motto during the Paris Olympics, she shared that she would compete in the 2025 season with an all-new theme that is inspired by one of the rapper's songs.

Jordan Chiles opened up about making her DWTS debut

Amid her ongoing Dancing With the Stars campaign, Jordan Chiles sat for a conversation with PopSugar, where she made her feelings known about making her debut in the reality show. Talking about how different the routine felt here as compared to gymnastics, she said that everything hit her at once while she performed.

"Honestly, the speed of it all. In gymnastics, I am used to a set routine where every move is locked in. On that dance floor, it felt like the music, the crowd, the cameras, all hit at once. The adrenaline was so strong. One second I was starting and the next it was over. I wanted to run it back," said Jordan Chiles.

She further spoke about her dance partner, Ezra Sosa.

"It has been amazing. Ezra is the right mix of patience, but he also knows how to push me. We laugh a lot . . . and I mean A LOT in rehearsal, but when it is time to lock in, he keeps me focused. It feels like having a new teammate, and that is something I love. The fact that we get to be on this journey together is everything."

After the second episode of DWTS, Jordan Chiles expressed her excitement about meeting the American singer and actress Sabrina Bryan.

