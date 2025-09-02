  • home icon
Jordan Chiles reacts to star-studded linkups from August including Simone Biles’ meet with Coco Gauff at US Open

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:47 GMT
Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and Coco Gauff (Image via: All Getty)
American gymnast Jordan Chiles expressed her reaction to the notable celebrity linkups in August. The list also featured the likes of her Paris Olympics teammate Simone Biles and tennis player Coco Gauff.

The latter of the linkup came during the 2025 US Open, where Biles also attended Gauff's second-round clash against Donna Vekic, which the latter convincingly won. Other noteworthy linkups from the month included that of American singer Mya and Jamaican artist Shenseea, and the reunion of the girl group, Fifth Harmony.

Essence Girls United's Instagram handle shared a few glimpses of these lineups from various events across the month. It further remarked in the caption of the post:

"Link-ups that made our month! ✨"
Chiles reacted to the post and shared it on her Instagram stories. She further dropped a 2-word message stating:

"I'm geeeked!!"
Chiles&#039; Instagram story (Image via: @jordanchiles on IG)
Chiles' Instagram story (Image via: @jordanchiles on IG)

Amid her gymnastics career, Jordan Chiles is also reported to be joining Dancing With The Stars for its next edition. Several other gymnasts who have been involved in the show earlier include Biles, who was in the 24th season of the show. Notably, male gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was also part of the show last year.

"I'm still embracing Paris"- Jordan Chiles sheds light on her future in gymnastics and her time outside of the sport

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)
Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on her future in the sport and her experiences outside gymnastics. Notably, after the Paris Olympics last year, Chiles competed in the collegiate circuit in 2025 and had notable successes, including an uneven bars title.

Speaking in an interview, the American gymnast shared that she is still embracing the moments from the 2024 Olympics and mentioned that she will think about the future after her final collegiate year next season. She said (via E! Online):

"For now, I’m still embracing Paris. I’m still embracing the moments that we’ve all had since Paris. I have one more year of college and then we’ll just go from there."
She further shed light on her time outside of gymnastics and added:

"It’s been really fun—just finding ways outside of our sport to continue to live our life. There’s more to us, we’re more than just athletes. I think our minds constantly grow and gravitate in different ways so I’ve just been enjoying it."

Notably, this interview came during the ESPYs Awards that took place a month ago and was also attended by the likes of Suni Lee and Simone Biles.

