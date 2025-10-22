Jordan Chiles showers Dancing With Stars partner Ezra Sosa with Nike shoes and special gift hamper as she honors their bond

Jordan Chiles showered her Dancing With the Stars partner, Ezra Sosa, with thoughtful gifts as they continue to turn heads in the 34th season of the reality show. Chiles, now on a break from her gymnastics career, has been enjoying other aspects of her life.

Jordan Chiles, known for her flawless floor routines that channel Beyoncé and other pop stars, has always been vocal about her love for dancing. Following the 2025 NCAA season, she appeared on the Dancing With the Stars stage as a celebrity contestant, partnering with professional dancer Ezra Sosa. The duo bonded very quickly and has been winning hearts with their performances since the first week.

Last week, Sosa even welcomed Chiles’ father into their dance routine on Dedication Night. The gymnast honored her father as they matched steps in a Viennese Waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer. Shortly after, the duo delivered one of their strongest performances during Wicked Night, dancing Rumba to 'For Good'.

Sitting among the top pairs on the leaderboard, the dancing partners often showcase their love for each other through heartfelt gestures. Chiles gifted Sosa a pair of Nike shoes and a gift hamper containing a bouquet, a pack of soft drinks, snacks, and earpods, to celebrate their friendship.

Sharing the picture of the items on his Instagram story, the professional dancer called the Olympian his best partner, captioning:

"I have the best partner ever. @jordanchiles Thank You!!"

Chiles reshared the story, echoing his feelings without adding a caption.

The two-time Olympic medalist was last seen in gymnastics action at the 2025 NCAA Championships. She later confirmed that she'll be back at UCLA with probable plans to make the Olympic team.

Jordan Chiles once received constructive feedback from Ezra Sosa, as she doesn't hesitate

Chiles at Toni Breidinger And Jordan Chiles Took Their Competitive Spirit To Dave & Buster's - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles has always been known for taking everything in stride and for being one of the most confident athletes, whether on the gymnastics mat or on the runway for Sports Illustrated. She also brought her fearless nature to the dancing stage and revealed that she wouldn't hesitate to try out various tricks.

Her dancing partner, Ezra Sosa, lightheartedly suggested that she should sometimes hesitate, but also lauded her for having a daring mindset.

"Honestly, she should [have hesitation] sometimes, but I think that’s one of the greatest things about her is how fearless she is. That’s how someone like her is where she’s at.” (via US Weekly)

Chiles published her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams' earlier this year. The book chronicles her early struggles to dominance on the global stage.

