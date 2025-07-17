Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee share adorable interaction while embracing each other at ESPY Awards 2025

  • home icon
By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 17, 2025 14:40 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials &ndash; Gymnastics - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Chiles and Lee at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee shared an adorable reunion at the 2025 ESPY Awards while Lee was giving an interview. The pair share a close relationship, having competed together as part of the U.S Olympic team on multiple occasions. Lee and Chiles were also roommates together in the Olympic village.

Chiles is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. She gained recognition on the international stage when she competed at the Tokyo Olympics, helping Team USA win the silver medal after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. She competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics on vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam to earn another gold medal as part of the U.S Team. Chiles also represents the UCLA Bruins, where she has won three NCAA championships.

Chiles and Lee were seen catching up at the 2025 ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles. Chiles stunned at the ceremony by wearing a mini-dress from Vietnamese designer Cong Tri’s collection.

Jordan Chiles also recently played in the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, joining other celebrities such as Quavo and Jennie Finch.

Jordan Chiles discusses her Beyonce-inspired routine at the Olympics

Jordan Chiles at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently discussed her Beyonce inspired routine at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In an interview on The Trophy Room with Candace Parker, Chiles said: (2:21 onwards)

"I went to the Beyonce Renaissance tour. So I was sitting there and I was listening to her music, and then I went to go watch her documentary in theaters and I was like, this lady has done so much, so many things. I was just like, okay, why can't I bring the Renaissance tour to gymnastics? So, I decided to put all of her amazing music together from Renaissance and give something you know, spectacular.
"We already entertained the crowd, so why not give them a tour of being able to enjoy their favorite music. But also put flips with it as well, so it was kind of the gymnastics Renaissance tour that I got to enjoy and put out to the world."
youtube-cover

Chiles performed the routine on floor during the Paris 2024 Olympics, which featured many of the artist's songs such as “My House” and “Energy” from the Renaissance album. Chiles worked together with UCLA assistant coach BJ Das to help design the routine. In Paris, Chiles reached many event finals and also placed fifth on floor exercise.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
