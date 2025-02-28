Jordan Chiles turn heads in black slit dress at Vanity Fair x Instagram party

Jordan Chiles recently made an appearance in a stunning black slit dress at the Vanity Fair x Instagram party. She turned up the glamour during the Young Hollywood Night at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025, in Los Angeles.

She stood as one of the key personalities in a group of influential figures, including Anna Cathcart, Chloe Kim, and Keke Palmer. The Olympian was seen donning a black slit dress from Wayman + Micah. She paired the look with strappy black stilettos.

The dress featured a black strap around Chiles' neck, allowing her to flaunt her tattoos. Opting for a sleek middle-parted bun, she elevated the look with diamond and silver jewelry, including earrings, bracelets, and rings. She also opted for her unique signature long nails that featured vibrant art designs, including animal print and cherries. The Paris Olympic gold medalist completed the look with bold, yet classy makeup.

Chiles took to social media to give a glimpse of the star-studded evening and wrote:

"Vanity Fair x Instagram!!🖤"

Following her Paris Olympics appearance, Chiles has been making waves by attending major events. A few days back, she was seen posing alongside basketball star A'ja Wilson at the 2025 Time Women of the Year Gala.

Chiles opted for an elegant red gown that she paired with diamond jewelry, including long earrings and sleek bracelets.

"A night to remember with @time, beyond proud and thankful to be honored for Time Women of The Year amongst other amazing women,' Chiles wrote while sharing the pictures.

Chiles was one of the 13 women who were named in the 2025 TIME Women of the Year list. This list featured other elite personalities, including Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, actor Anna Sawai, and actor and producer Nicole Kidman.

Jordan Chiles shares an update about her legal suit over the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles of the United States performs her routine during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles had initially secured a bronze medal in the floor event at the 2024 Paris Games. Although her initial position was 5th, an inquiry submitted by Chiles' coach saw her move up to third position. However, a ruling by the Ad hoc Division of CAS on 10th August led to her losing the medal and it being awarded to Romania's Ana Barbosu instead. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the American gymnast, and granted the appeal made by the Romanian authorities, stating that Chiles' coach Cecile Landi submitted the inquiry after the stipulated time.

Chiles then turned to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to challenge CAS' ruling. In an interview with eonline.com, she gave an update on the situation.

"I really can't say too much about the bronze medal," she said. "I just know my attorneys are doing their best to figure everything out. I'm always going to fight and be my best self because that's just who I am."

Jordan Chiles clinched a gold medal in the women's team event at the Paris Games.

