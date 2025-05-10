Jordan Chiles turns up the glamor in all-brown cowgirl outfit following 2025 NCAA season

Jordan Chiles was recently seen in all-brown cowgirl attire following the 2025 NCAA season. After her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Chiles returned to the collegiate circuit to compete with the UCLA Bruins during the 2025 NCAA Championships.

After competing at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, Chiles has been seen rocking cowgirl attire on multiple occasions. She recently donned an all-brown cowgirl outfit while posing alongside a pool table, opting for a brown leather jacket and shorts. She paired the two-piece fit with a mixed animal print hat.

Chiles elevated her look with a waistband that featured multiple brown metal hearts. She also carried a chic white bag and flaunted her signature big nails. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Chiles wrote:

"Your one and only cowgirl💋"

Before this look, Chiles flaunted her cowgirl energy at the 2025 Coachella, where she was seen in a black bikini top and denim shorts. She paired the fit with a blinged-out butterfly necklace. She completed the look with a black cowgirl hat and glasses, and also opted for ochre ankle-length boots.

"I made history again" - Jordan Chiles expresses her joy after securing a major win at the 2025 NCAA Championships

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles dominated the uneven bars for the second time at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships during the 2025 edition. In an interview with People.com following the feat, she expressed her joy in being the only gymnast to have clinched the title back-to-back. She added that the feat filled her with pride and motivated her to achieve more.

“It definitely was an amazing experience,” said Chiles. “I’m one of the only athletes that’s ever won back-to-back event titles on bars. So, I think it was really cool to see that I made history again and that I had that opportunity. It just makes me hungry for more. If I can do it twice, maybe I can do it three times, four times, as many times as my body allows it. I really had fun with it and I wouldn’t change the world for anything that happened.”

Chiles earned her first uneven bars title during the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The UCLA Bruins settled in second place behind Oklahoma at this year's championships after collecting 197.612 points.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More