Jordan Chiles' UCLA teammate Brooklyn Moors drops major career hint after graduation

Jordan Chiles' UCLA Bruins teammate, Brooklyn Moors, expressed her emotions after graduating from the University. Moors, 24, completed her undergraduate degree in sociology and is also currently a postgraduate in project management.

Ad

She has also been a regular member of the Bruins gymnastics team and registered an emphatic performance for her side in the 2025 season. Individually, she won the floor exercises title and also clinched the runner-up title with the Bruins team and Chiles. During the Big Ten Conference Championships 2025, she also scored a perfect score on floor.

Several months after this professional success, Moors shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle after completing her graduation. In the pictures, the Ontario native can be seen in a white dress and posing with the traditional graduation cap. She remarked further in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"cheers to being graduated & cheers to coming back for more @ucla"

Ad

Brooklyn Moors has also had a good record while competing in her national team. She has won a gold medal for Canada in the floor exercises apparatus during the Pan Am Games and the Pan Am Championships.

Brooklyn Moors shared her advice to aspiring young gymnasts

Brooklyn Moors competing for the UCLA Bruins (Image via: Getty)

Brookly Moors recently shared some advice for young aspiring gymnasts. In an interview, Moors said that young gymnasts must realize what suits them best, which is a very subjective matter in her opinion.

Ad

She also mentioned that one of the best examples of this is the UCLA Bruins' floor lineup, where different styles of gymnasts, such as Jordan Chiles and Chae Campbell competed, but the team eventually succeeded. She said (via International Gymnast Magazine):

"I think it’s a few things. The main thing is finding what works for you because everyone is so different. That’s kind of cliché too, but it’s so true that we all have our different strengths. I think our UCLA floor lineup is kind of an ode to that. You have so many different types of styles and performances.

Ad

"There’s always a way to engage the crowd, whether it’s through a more contemporary routine like mine or Chae’s (Campbell) or Jordan’s (Chiles). We’re all different but we found what works for us."

During the interview, Brooklyn Moors also spoke of the attention she has been getting outside of gymnastics and remarked that it's been an 'honor' for her to receive such appreciation and love from the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More