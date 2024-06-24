Katie Ledecky expresses gratitude following historic campaign at U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, now 'ready for Paris 2024'

Katie Ledecky became the first woman in history to secure four titles at an individual Olympic Swim Trials event. After her path-breaking moment, she announced her return to practice ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky also thanked her family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans for extending support throughout.

Katie Ledecky won seven gold medals in the Olympics, the highest achievement by any female swimmer. Her debut at the 2012 London Olympics saw her win the 800m freestyle unexpectedly. She won the 800m freestyle in the next two quadrennial Games (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) as well.

Ledecky is just one 800m freestyle win away from equaling Michael Phelp's record of four consecutive Olympic golds in the same discipline. She will look to achieve that feat in Paris.

Trending

Katie Ledecky won four events at the 2024 US Olympic Swim Trials, the 400m (3:58.35), 800m (8:14.12), 1500m (15:37.35), and 4x200m freestyle relay events. After this achievement, the 21-time world gold medalist confirmed her return to work, en route to the Paris Olympics.

Her Instagram post reads:

"Trials [done] Back to work to get ready for Paris!"

She further extended gratitude to her team, family, fans, coaches and friends for their undying support. She also shared her anticipation for competing on Team USA for the fourth time.

"Thank you Indy, @usaswimming, and all of the volunteers and fans who made it an incredible week. And a huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and sponsors for the support this week, this year, and throughout this swimming journey," Katie Ledecky added.

The 27-year-old is the 1500m and 800m (both long and short course) freestyle world record holder and a former 400m freestyle (long course) world record holder.

Katie Ledecky: "I challenge myself to stay consistent"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 7 - Getty Images

Katie Ledecky boasts a record medal tally as the most decorated female swimmer in history. She won gold at the London Olympics but didn't expect to make it to the top. Fast forward to now, she broke the legendary Michael Phelps individual world titles record by winning her 16th at the 2023 World Championships.

In an interview at the 2024 Olympic Trials, she credited her consistency for her unfaltering position at the top of the swimming world (via Sports Illustrated):

"I feel like I enjoy this more and more each year. I pride myself on that consistency, I challenge myself to stay consistent," Ledecky said.

Ledecky will look to lower her world record times in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, slated from July 26 to August 11, 2024.