Keeping aside anticipated SI Swimsuit Launch, Olivia Dunne cheers for boyfriend Paul Skenes latest MLB appearance

Olivia Dunne graced the Citi Field arena to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets in action in the MLB regular season. Dunne has been enjoying her time away from gymnastics after capping her collegiate career.

Dunne and Skenes' romance sparked in 2023 when both played their respective sports at Louisiana State University. They met through mutual friends and kept their relationship concealed until the baseball pitcher made the big announcement in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August that year.

The couple has since been vacationing together, making public appearances while balancing their careers. In a recent Instagram post, Dunne shared a picture with her fellow Swimsuit models, who threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game. She captioned:

"love my girls.. but let's go Pirates:)"

Dunne had a strong start to the 2025 NCAA season, but an avulsion fracture of her patella sat her out of most of the competitions later. She even missed performing at the 2025 Nationals, where the LSU team failed to defend the title after falling in the semi-finals.

One of the most promising NIL student-athletes with a wide number of brand partnerships in her repertoire, Olivia Dunne debuted with the SI Swimsuit in 2023. She modeled for the same in 2024 and will soon launch her feature in the 2025 edition. The 22-year-old was recently in SoHo, New York, for fit checks, as posted on her Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne revealed her post-gymnastics plans after the 2025 NCAA campaign

Dunne speaking at the LSU v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Competing with the LSU Tigers team since the 2020-21 season, Olivia Dunne won the National title with her squad at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She returned for her last eligible years to help her defend the title, but lost the podium to Oklahoma. The end of her collegiate journey meant that her gymnastics career ended. However, the social media sensation revealed that she would be associated with the sport in other ways.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially."

She added:

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports." (USA Today)

In April 2025, Dunne released her signature cotton candy-flavored drink in partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, her long-time partner brand.

