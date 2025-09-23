Kenny Bednarek announces major update as he joins Mikaela Shiffrin as partner of leading sports performance brand

The athletic portfolio of Oakley recently got a boost as American athlete Kenny Bednarek signed with the company that is also associated with Mikaela Shiffrin. This comes just a few days after Bednarek's impressive performances at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. The American athlete clinched two medals, including a silver and a gold medal, in the competition. He finished just behind Noah Lyles in the 200m after missing the podium in the 100m by a narrow margin. Bednarek followed this individual performance with a gold medal as part of the US 4x100m quartet. Following this impressive campaign, Bednarek shared a post on his X handle to announce his new partnership with the leading sports performance brand as he boosts his external endeavors off the field. In his post, the 26-year-old remarked that he is excited to work with a brand like Oakley that aligns with the same ethos of hard work and focus that he follows. He wrote: &quot;Excited to announce my partnership with @oakley 🤝 My journey is built on hard work, focus and vision - the same qualities Oakley stands for. Ready to represent the brand and push new limits. Looking forward to representing the brand and pushing limits together.&quot; Notably, Mikaela Shiffrin has been associated with Oakley for a long time now. She was initially associated with the brand back in 2019, with the alpine ski racer also receiving her signature collection from it. Mikaela Shiffrin pens a heartfelt message for fiancé Aleksander Kilde on the Norwegian's birthday Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin penned a heartfelt message for her fiancé and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde for the latter's 33rd birthday. Similar to Shiffrin, Kilde is also a top-notch skier who has gained immense success on the circuit, which includes winning two Olympic medals. The couple is very close and connected, despite belonging to different countries. In her recent Instagram post, Shiffrin expressed her love for Kilde, stating that she is looking forward to celebrating the Norwegian's 33rd birthday when they meet. She wrote: &quot;Of course we both just had to be flying across the world on our birthdays this year… well anyway I can’t wait to celebrate YOU, together soon! Happy Birthday, my King Aleksander👑 @akilde ❤️ I love you!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, both Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been training in full flow before the start of the 2025-26 season. Shiffrin's fiancé is also en route to make a comeback after skipping the entire 2024-25 season due to surgery.