Letsile Tebogo drops 3-word message ahead of 200m showdown with Noah Lyles at Zurich Diamond League Finals

200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo has expressed his reaction to his clash against Noah Lyles at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, scheduled to take place between August 27-28. Tebogo and Lyles will face each other in the 200m finals during this event.

Both athletes have already met once earlier in the season at the Monaco Diamond League, where the American got the better of Tebogo in the 200m event. They also have a bit of history between them since the 200m final last year, where the Botswanian athlete defeated Lyles to become the Olympic champion in the distance.

Thereby, with the 200m Diamond League title on the line, another interesting chapter can unfold in this rivalry in Zurich. Reacting to this fierce contest between the two, Tebogo shared a reaction on his Instagram. The Botswanian shared a post from Zurich Diamond League's handle, featuring Lyles and Tebogo, writing:

"Gwabe go simologile" which translates to "then it started"

Tebogo's Instagram story (Image via: @tebogo_letsile_ on IG)

Notably, Noah Lyles has been in good form over the 200m distance and is yet to be beaten this season. His victories also include a USATF Outdoors final victory at Hayward Park to win the 200m national title. On the other hand, Tebogo has also clinched several 200m Diamond League victories, such as at the Prefontaine Classic and Doha Diamond League.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known after a defeat at the Lausanne Diamond League

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after his defeat to Oblique Seville at the Lausanne Diamond League earlier this month. Lyles clocked a run time of 10.02 seconds in the race, while Seville managed 9.87 seconds to win the race.

Speaking after the race, Lyles revealed that his reaction to the starting gun shot wasn't upto the mark, which was a major fault in the race. Additionally, he also remarked that he is feeling quite good and is looking to work on his skills much more with the World Championships approaching. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I just had a horrible reaction to the gun. That was the only thing wrong. Technically I felt good, my warm-up was good, but once you miss the start at this level the race is basically over. Physically I feel great, and I am confident every race will get better and better. The goal is to sharpen the details, especially my drive phase and my start, heading to Tokyo and the World Championships."

At the World in Tokyo next month, Noah Lyles will have a tough task to defend both his 100m and 200m titles against the likes of opponents such as Kishane Thompson, Kenny Bednarek, etc.

