Lindsey Vonn and Alex Morgan react to Alysia Montano's story of competing while being 8 months pregnant and advocating for mothers in sports

Lindsey Vonn and Alex Morgan showed support to Alysia Montano, who challenged maternity policies and stood up against her former sponsor brand for not supporting her financially during her pregnancy. Montano made waves at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, running the 800m while eight months pregnant, and again at the same event in 2017.

As she is enjoying skiing downtime, Lindsey Vonn shifted her focus to the track and field athlete, Alysia Montano, who defied odds and competed twice while being pregnant. Despite not getting the support of her sponsor brand, Nike, she graced the track and later became an advocate for the equality of women in sports.

As the 800m champion shared her story in the Redefined Podcast, Lindsey Vonn showed her support, commenting:

"Yess"

Former soccer player Alex Morgan echoed the sentiments with a hail emoji.

Vonn and Morgan react to Montano's story; Instagram - @frontofficesports

In the podcast, Montano shared how she was worried about a pay cut and thought of extending the injury clause, as per Nike's contract.

"I had conversations prior to this where I knew that it was a hard-fought battle, like I mentioned it, and they were like, we would just pause your contract without paying you. And like going to look for somebody who was going to extend this like injury clause, everyone was afraid to mention pregnancy, postpartum, all of the things within the contract. So you're like, if I extend this injury clause, it'll give me some more time to get back."

She also detailed a conversation with the Nike team, expressing her worry.

Lindsey Vonn, the 82-time World Cup winner, overturned her retirement and took the slopes after six years in the 2024/25 season. She was off to a wobbly start, but finished fourth and sixth in the St. Anton races and concluded the season with a second-place finish in the Super-G finals in Sun Valley.

Lindsey Vonn presented the Laureus Sports honor to another inspiring athlete in the 2025 edition

Vonn at the Team USA Photo Shoot - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn was the first skier to surpass Ingemar Stenmark's 19 World Cup crystal globes. She also became the first American female to win the downhill gold at the 2010 Games. The following year, she won the Laureus Sports World Sportswoman of the Year award.

In 2025, she was in attendance at the event as the host and a member of the Laureus Academy. She presented the Sportswoman of the Year honor to the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, and later penned a note, lauding her for her contribution on and off the mat.

"It was an honor to present the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year to the 🐐 goat @simonebiles. Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics - she’s a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times..."

Lindsey Vonn will be in action at the 2026 Winter Olympics before finally drawing a line to her career.

