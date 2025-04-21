Lindsey Vonn and Ariarne Titmus pay respects as head of Catholic Church Pope Francis passes away at 88

Legendary alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn and swimming icon, Ariarne Titmus, recently shared their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church's head and the sovereign of the Vatican City State. His death was announced by the Vatican on April 21, 2025.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the new Pope in March 2013, after the resignation of Joseph Alois Ratzinger, who was Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis was the first Pope who was born and raised outside Europe. He took his papal name, Francis, to honour Saint Francis of Assisi, who was an 13th-century mystic, poet and Catholic friar from Italy.

Through her Instagram story, three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn shared her heartfelt thoughts on his death, with a couple of emojis:

“💔🙏🏻”

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Credits: IG/lindseyvonn

Eight-time Olympic medalist, Australia's prominent swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, also shared her condolences through her Instagram story. She expressed sans words:

"🙏"

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story | Credits: IG/ariarnetitmus_

Vonn is a decorated competitive alpine skier with 82 World Cup wins and recently became the oldest skier to win a silver medal at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Sun Valley, Idaho, in the Super-G race event. Along with her Olympic feats, she has eight World Championship medals and three medals from the World Junior Championships.

Ariarne Titmus won two gold medals and two silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The swimming icon also has nine World Championship medals and eight Commonwealth Games medals.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on successfully concluding her 2025 season

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn returned to competitive skiing in November 2024 after undergoing partial knee replacement surgery. In December, she clinched 14th place in the Super-G in St. Moritz and sixth place in the World Cup downhill race. She finished her 2025 World Cup Finals with a silver medal in the Super-G event. Regarding her 2025 season, she said (via Olympics):

"I always knew that I could, but I think that it just gives me a lot of confidence going into next year. I have a lot of work to do still, but I'm a lot more positive after today. I feel like I ski my best when the pressure is high, and I really wanted to ski well for my family and for the home crowd."

For her significant contributions to the sport, she was awarded the prestigious Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011.

