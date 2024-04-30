Lindsey Vonn congratulates three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker on her amazing career

2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to the retirement news of the two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Candace Parker. Notably, the 38-year-old power forward played her last professional WNBA game in July 2023.

Following this, Parker had to go through surgery after a serious foot injury. She came back and joined the Las Vegas Aces squad in February but her injury issue was not allowing her the efficiency that was required for a professional basketball player.

Owing to this, the Missouri native took to her Instagram handle to bid adieu to the game that she has loved ever since she was a kid. Parker shared a throwback picture from her childhood with the caption:

"I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.

With this, one of the most decorated careers in the history of the WNBA, which includes three WNBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, and two WNBA All-Stars., came to an end.

Vonn, being a legendary alpine ski racer herself, shared a story to congratulate Parker on the amazing career she had. Lindsey Vonn wrote in the caption:

"Congrats on an absolutely incredible career."

Lindsey Vonn applauds Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu for their contribution to the downtrodden

Ever since she retired from skiing, Lindsey Vonn's main aim has been to give back to society and help the needy. For this, the Minnesota native has taken numerous initiatives through her foundation, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

Recently, she reacted to another such heartwarming initiative by the basketball legends Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. Both the players were indulged in a 3-point NBA vs WNBA game and for each successful shot they made, they donated funds to the charity to help the underprivileged sections of the society.

Besides, Curry's charity Trust Eat Learn and Play, which aims to help needy children, also contributed a fair amount towards the initiative. Overwhelmed by this amazing gesture, Vonn shared a note of appreciation towards Curry and Ionsecu. She wrote:

"Sport has the power to change the world.” -Nelson Mandela. The example we set has an impact that goes far beyond sports. We see that every day in people like @billiejeanking and what @sabrina_i just did with @stephencurry30 and many more."

In her Instagram post, Vonn also paid tribute to the legendary WTA player Billie Jean King for her contribution to society.