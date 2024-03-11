Lindsey Vonn dazzles in red dress for Oscars event

Lindsey Vonn exhibits her amazing fashion sense at the Oscars which took place on March 10. The event was hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars from all over the world graced the global event and the 39-year-old legendary Alpine ski-racer was one of them. Vonn chose a blazing red dress to go with her look as she pulled off another charming appearance to grace the red carpet event. Her look was the talk of the town as she shared her look via her X (formerly Twitter).

"Otw … @VanityFair"

This look of Vonn has been appreciated and liked by her fans immensely as she continues to slay her fashion quotient.

Vonn besides having such an articulate knowledge of fashion has a legacy herself in the world of ski racing. The Minnesota native is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and has also won two gold medals in the World Athletics Championships notably in the Downhill and Super-G categories.

The legendary ski racer retired from the sport in 2019 following which a documentary titled Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season was made which narrates her story from a child prodigy to winning three Olympic golds. Besides, she is also a best-selling author for the New York Times.

Lindsey Vonn pays tribute to her mother, and grandmother on the eve of Women's Day

On the eve of Women's Day, Lindsey Vonn shared a post on her Instagram handle as a tribute to all the women who have helped her grow in various parts of her life.

She appreciated the people who were by her side during the tough phases of her life.

"Today on International Women’s Day we celebrate women. Honestly, it should just be how we approach every day. Appreciating the women who inspire us and who have paved the way for us to follow our dreams," she captioned the post.

Vonn added as she made a special mention for her mother and grandmother, hailing their grit and strength.

"I’m lucky, I had an incredibly strong Mother and Grandmother whose example I followed. That’s not to say they were perfect, because no one is perfect. But they had grit! Strong, smart, at many points undervalued, but unrelenting in their ability to be positive and bring joy to others.

Lastly, Lindsey Vonn mentioned the tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King as she nostalgically recalled the times when her father used to tell stories about her. She called the tennis legend a role model.

"Billie Jean King was a role model to me long before I ever met her. My Dad would tell me stories of the battle of the sexes and how women were strong enough to beat men. And I have to say thank you for my Dad also for teaching me that. Now as a friend, Billie Jean continues to have an impact on me and the world," Vonn said.