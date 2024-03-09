Lindsey Vonn pays tribute to her mother, grandmother and tennis great Billie Jean King on International Women's Day

Lindsey Vonn recently shared a social media post on the eve of Women's Day as a tribute to all the women who have supported her throughout her career.

The legendary Alpine ski racer bid farewell to the game after securing bronze at the 2019 World Championships. Her remarkable career spanning 15 years included 82 World Cup victories, 20 crystal globes, and 43 downhill victories.

This journey was not an easy one as she had to endure numerous injuries throughout her career. This Instagram post was a note of thanks from Vonn to all the women who have helped her grow her career and get through the tough times.

"Today on International Women’s Day we celebrate women. Honestly, it should just be how we approach every day. Appreciating the women who inspire us and who have paved the way for us to follow our dreams," she captioned the post.

Vonn went onto thank her mother and grandmother for being her pillars:

"I’m lucky, I had an incredibly strong Mother and Grandmother whose example I followed. That’s not to say they were perfect, because no one is perfect. But they had grit! Strong, smart, at many points undervalued, but unrelenting in their ability to be positive and bring joy to others.

"Often times we don’t realize the impact people have until you take a moment to really look back at what has truly shaped you. Today is a great day for us to reflect. My Mother and Grandmother had an immeasurable impact on me that will never fade, even though they are no longer with us."

Lindsey Vonn also mentioned tennis legend Billie Jean King in the post. She recalled the time when her dad used to tell her about the "Battle of Sexes" and how King was strong enough to beat the men.

Lindsey Vonn opens up about training with tennis star Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn recently shared an Instagram post with Novak Djokovic after the former visited the tennis star and trained with him. The 39-year-old stated after the session that the Serb is ready for skiing.

Vonn shared a video from her practice session in the gym, remaking that the practice session would improve her hand-eye coordination for tennis. She captioned her post with:

"Nothing like some hand-eye coordination training with @djokernole … I think it’s going to improve my tennis game guys💪🏻"

Vonn came under fire from Djokovic's fanbase last month after she declared Roger Federer as the GOAT. However, in another social media post, the former Alpine ski racer appreciated the 24-time Grand Slam winner as she remarked there can be multiple GOATs in a discipline.

"Yeah, I believe he [Federer] is the GOAT. Despite what some on Twitter believe, I believe there can be more than one. However, @DjokerNole owns the records, and I can only admire what he's accomplished," she said.

Lindsey Vonn is a huge tennis fan and is frequently seen in tennis matches. She was recently in Las Vegas attending the Netflix Slam match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.