Lindsey Vonn drops 3-word reaction as she sweats it out in gym with pull-ups and other intense workouts

Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of her return to the gym. The three-time Olympic medalist had earlier taken some time out of her schedule to attend the Fashion Week in Paris.

Vonn took to Instagram and showcased multiple pictures from her rigorous workout. While highlighting the dedication and resilience for her body and sport, she shared a three-word comment, adding:

“Back at it 💪🏻”

On her return to her home, Vonn had also shared a heartfelt picture with her pet companion with the caption:

“Home sweet home ❤️”

Screenshots of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram Story posts | Credits: IG/lindseyvonn

In December 2024, Lindsey Vonn announced her comeback to competitive racing after undergoing successful partial knee replacement surgery. Since her return, she has participated in many races.

In her latest competition, Super-G in La Thuile, Italy, Vonn secured 13th place. The top spot was claimed by Italian Federica Brignone and the second spot by Sofia Goggia. French skier Romane Miradoli finished third.

The alpine ski racer with 82 World Cup victories shared that she is content with her regular season and that she aimed to improve her rankings to qualify for the World Cup Finals in the downhill race and the Super-G race, a target which she recently achieved. Vonn announced the exciting news through her Instagram post.

The four-time Olympian, who came back to skiing after a hiatus of almost six years, aims to conclude her stellar career after competing in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

Lindsey Vonn on her profound drive and passion for sport and beyond

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated alpine skiers and the first woman from the United States to win a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, which took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In February 2025, she expressed her thoughts on her passion for skiing and the element of fulfilment it has provided her throughout her prominent career. She shared (via Olympics.com):

“My motivations today are exactly what they were when I was a child: a deep love for skiing, speed and competition—the very things that made me fall in love with the sport. Thanks to skiing, I’ve been fortunate enough to build an incredible life, and even though I had the most amazing and rewarding time building my foundation and businesses, nothing compares to the joy I feel whenever I’m on the slopes.”

Along with her Olympic and World Cup feats, Vonn has also been the recipient of the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

