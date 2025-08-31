  • home icon
  Lindsey Vonn hypes up Jannik Sinner after US Open third-round win over Denis Shapovalov

Lindsey Vonn hypes up Jannik Sinner after US Open third-round win over Denis Shapovalov

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:56 GMT
Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner
Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner; All sources - Getty

Lindsey Vonn heaped praise on Jannik Sinner as the latter advanced to the second week of the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open. Sinner won the title in Flushing Meadows in 2024 and will look to defend it in this edition.

Lindsey Vonn overturned her retirement and participated in the 2024/25 World Cup edition. Though she had a couple of underwhelming finishes, but walked home with the Super-G silver medal from the finals, her first podium in seven years. She also shared that she would only hang up her skis after having another go at the Winter Olympics, slated for February 2026 in Cortina.

Continuing with her training, Vonn recently shared a story of her gym time, where she was stationary biking while tuning in to the US Open as Jannik Sinner took on Denis Shapovalov in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner defeated the Canadian player in four sets. 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, and received praises from the 82-time World Cup winner, who captioned her story as:

"@janniksin on to the second week!"
Vonn heaps praise on Sinner; Instagram - @janniksinner
Vonn heaps praise on Sinner; Instagram - @janniksinner

Vonn, who has been an avid follower of tennis, has often been appreciative of the Italian player on and off the court. In an interview with Repubblica earlier in 2025, the American skier revealed that she and Sinner are good friends and meet on the slopes as well.

"I'm often in contact with Jannik, we're very good friends. The other day he was skiing at Plan de Corones, but we couldn't meet. I'm sure we'll ski together again sooner or later. He is very focused on tennis at this stage of his career and is winning a multitude of trophies. We both have other priorities now, but we will meet again one day."
Vonn and Sinner mostly connect over their mutual love for skiing since the latter was a ski racer previously.

Lindsey Vonn once recognized Roger Federer's qualities in Jannik Sinner

Vonn at the Team USA Photo Shoot - (Source: Getty)
Vonn at the Team USA Photo Shoot - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn and Roger Federer have been close friends for a long time. In a 2024 interview, the former referenced the tennis legend and shared that Sinner's way of approaching pressure is similar to the Swiss, as the Italian won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open that year.

“He's just a great athlete, very smart and I'm not surprised that he won Australia. I thought he would win before he did, but he's someone that's going to be around for a long time. And he really reminds me of Roger, to be honest.” (via ATPTour.com)

Lindsey Vonn is an active philanthropist and helps the underprivileged community through her eponymous foundation. She also engages in brand campaigns and embraces several leadership roles in the sporting realm.

