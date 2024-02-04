American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn likening Jannik Sinner to Roger Federer has sparked annoyance among tennis fans.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, clinching an epic comeback victory, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, over Daniil Medvedev in the final. With the win, he became just the fifth different player since 2005 to win the men's trophy Down Under. The Italian's massive achievement led to the tennis world comparing him to the sport's legends.

Lindsey Vonn has known Sinner for a few years, having shared a tennis court and skied together in the past. The American recently drew similarities between the Italian and the Swiss legend based on their composure and poise.

"He really reminds me of Roger [Federer], to be honest, if he's under pressure and he's got to serve, he's got match point or something, the perspective is that if he misses the point, nothing is going to happen," Vonn said.

This statement, however, has left fans on social media irritated. One fan argued that players should have their own identity and not be compared to others.

"Why does he have to be Federer?? Why can’t he be Sinner?? Why can’t ppl be allowed to excel or fail & keep their unique identities?? What’s with all the comparisons?? Let him pave his own path!!," the fan wrote on X (f0rmerly Twitter).

Another user questioned Vonn's tennis expertise, maintaining that Sinner's playing style was different from Federer's.

"Oh my goddess! His tennis style is anything but Roger’s! And I am not saying this too undermine these two great champions! I am curious what tennis expertise Lindsay has to be quoted! She is just ordinary Fed fan!," the fan's tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Excited to watch Jannik Sinner continue to succeed in his career" - Lindsey Vonn

Jannik Sinner with the 2024 Australian Open trophy

Lindsey Vonn expressed delight over how Jannik Sinner has evolved as a player throughout his career. Vonn maintained that she has noticed the Italian's growing confidence and physicality over the years they've known each other.

"In just the few years that I've known him, I definitely see his confidence level growing. He's talked about it publicly, but [he is] just getting stronger physically," Lindsey Vonn told ATPTour.com.

Vonn further opined that Sinner will only get better and that it will be exciting to watch his continued success on the tour.

"He's a really tall, lanky man and he's definitely trying to fill that out and get stronger. But he's just maturing, he's growing and he's only going to get better. I'm excited to watch him continue to succeed in his career," she added.

Jannik Sinner got back to training recently after returning home to Italy. As per reports, the World No. 4 will next play at the ABN AMRO Open, where he finished runner-up last year. The ATP 500 event will commence on February 12.

