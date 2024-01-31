Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner back in training just days after historic triumph

Jannik Sinner has returned to training in Italy just days after his historic triumph at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Major, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Italian rallied from a two-set deficit to prevail 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes. He became the first Italian man to win a Major title in nearly five decades since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open Championships.

Sinner returned home to Italy on Tuesday (January 30) amid great fanfare. He later headed for a private meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two posed for photos, holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in the PM's office in Chigi Palace.

Ahead of further engagements, Sinner hit the gym on Wednesday to resume training.

"Back to it before a busy day later in Roma," Sinner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sinner dominated the Melbourne tournament, claiming five of his seven wins in straight sets. The Italian also outplayed 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic on the way to the title.

Sinner recently opted to skip the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he is the defending champion. The Italian is likely to return to action in mid-February.

Jannik Sinner credited his parents after Australian Open triumph

Jannik Sinner during the presentation ceremony at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner expressed gratitude towards his parents following his Australian Open title triumph.

During the presentation ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena, the Italian reflected on how his mother Siglinde and father Johann have never put pressure on him since childhood.

"I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to. Even when I was younger, I made also some other sports and then they never put pressure on me and I wish that this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible. So thank you so much for my parents," Sinner said.

The Italian called his parents 'perfect' for shaping him into a 'very relaxed' person.

"I'm a very relaxed man, who just enjoys to play tennis. I'm 22 years old, so I also enjoy to do normal stuff. And that's it, they are the perfect parents. Obviously, I know only them but they are awesome," he added.

Jannik Sinner was born to Johann and Siglinde on August 16, 2001. The youngster was always encouraged by his parents to take up sports. He excelled in skiing at a young age before switching to tennis.