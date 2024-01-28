“I went away from home when I was 14" - Jannik Sinner opens up about how his 'perfect' parents made him into the 'relaxed man' he is today

After winning the Australian Open 2024, Jannik Sinner revealed that he left home at the tender age of 14 in his pursuit of tennis excellence.

Sinner downed Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 28, to clinch the first Grand Slam of his career. He was forced to dig deep by Medvedev, who won the first two sets quickly.

The Italian, however, kept his calm and staged an epic comeback third set onwards, winning 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to earn his first Grand Slam silverware.

In his winner's address during the presentation ceremony at Rod Laver Arena, Jannik Sinner touched upon the contribution of his mother Siglinde and his father Johann in his tennis journey. Later, at the post-match press conference, he was asked to further shed light on his bond with his parents. He replied:

"I went away from home when I was 14 years old. So I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to make laundry. You know, the first times it is different, you know, but then in the other way, that was maybe the fastest way to grow up. I think for me was tough, but for the parents to leave their son with 14 years old, it's also not easy."

He credited his parents for shaping his calm personality.

"They always gave me, they never put pressure on myself, which for me is maybe the key why I'm here today. I'm a very relaxed man, who just enjoys to play tennis. I'm 22 years old, so I also enjoy to do normal stuff. And that's it, they are the perfect parents. Obviously, I know only them but they are awesome."

Jannik Sinner: "I don't see my parents so often, unfortunately, but when I see them it's always great time"

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's father Johann works as a chef at a Ski lodge in Sexten, Italy, whereas his mother Siglinde serves as an attendant at the same facility.

During the press conference at the Australian Open 2024, Sinner told the media that he has been unable to spend as much time with his parents as he would like.

"I don't see them so often, unfortunately, but when I see them it's always great time," the 22-year-old said.

He further mentioned about his brother Marc's honest opinions to help him grow as a tennis player.

"Also my brother, he brings me honesty throughout the whole career I'm going through," Jannik Sinner added.