Lindsey Vonn makes TikTok dance debut with teammates amid 2025-26 pre-season preparations

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:10 GMT
2025 Kering Caring For Women - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared glimpses of her first TikTok dance amid preparations for the 2025-26 ski season. Vonn, 40, will be competing on the snow for the second season in 2025-26 after coming back from her retirement last year.

After a decent first season amid the comeback in 2024-25, the 2010 Downhill Olympic champion has been preparing hard for her upcoming season and also the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in February 2026. Vonn has been frequently seen in intense training on the snow in locations such as Chile.

However, the American showed a very different side of her on the snow recently amid her training sessions. In a post on her TikTok handle, Vonn can be seen dancing along with her teammates, Tricia Mangan and Lauren Macuga, on the snow.

In her caption, Vonn also sarcastically remarked that she would do a proper TikTok dance only after a new season of Law and Order SVU, and also lauded actress Mariska Hargitay for her role in the series. She expressed her thanks to her teammates and further remarked in her caption:

"The only way I’d ever do an actual TikTok dance is a new season of Law and Order SVU @NBC . Maybe we can be super human like Mariska! Good thing I had my experienced teammates to help me for my first time 🙏🏻❤️ @Tricia | Skier @lauren_macuga."
Notably, the series that Lindsey Vonn mentioned in her caption, Law and Order SVU's 27th season's first episode was released on September 25.

Lindsey Vonn shares a special message for her special companion amid training camp

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn shared a special message for her pet dog, Chance, amid her training camp before the start of the 2025-26 skiing season. Vonn is an avid dog lover and has had several of them as pets in her home.

In an Instagram post, Vonn shared a few pictures with her dog from her training camps in Chile. She stated in her caption that her dog's presence in these camps has helped her immensely mentally. She wrote:

"You might be lonely but you’re never alone, you’re always right where you’re supposed to be…” - @postmalone Life on the road isn’t always easy but thankful I have my boy Chance here with me. 🙏🏻🐶❤️"
During her recent training sessions, Lindsey Vonn has also resumed working with the most recent member of her coaching team, Aksel Lund Svindal.

