Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin congratulate Coco Gauff for her collaboration with Vogue Magazine

Skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin congratulated tennis player Coco Gauff for her latest collaboration with Vogue Magazine. The World No. 3 engaged in a breathtaking photoshoot that turned out to be the fashion magazine’s cover page for April 2024.

Coco Gauff has been climbing the ladder of success since last year. The 19-year-old won her first WTA 500 title, WTA 1000 trophy, and also her first Grand Slam. The American tennis player also found her name in the 2024 TIME Women of the Year list this month, making her the youngest to receive the honor this year.

Celebrating Gauff’s milestone achievements so far, Vogue brought out the best of her sporty and glamorous looks in its latest photoshoot. Photographer Annie Leibovitz beautifully captured the young tennis athlete dressed in a dazzling sequined Michael Kors dress.

Gauff shared the pictures from her photoshoot on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity. She wrote,

"thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it’s truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity."

Expand Tweet

In no time, the player received praise from fans and renowned athletes. Legendary skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin also congratulated Gauff for her achievement and commented on her post.

“Well deserved and crushed it!!” wrote retired skier Lindsey Vonn.

Expand Tweet

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin commented,

"Gorgeous!! Looks awesome, Coco!"

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award

Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

28-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin recently made headlines after she was added as a nominee for the reputed Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award 2024. The skier expressed her happiness to Laureus Sports,

“2023 was an absolutely incredible year for me - and was even more special after what I've experienced in the last few years. Since I reset the record last season, I've thought a lot about why a record is actually important to an athlete.. and I've come to the conclusion that it's not important to merely break records or reset records,” Shiffrin said.

She continued,

“It's important to set the tone for the next generation and inspire them. That's why I'm honored to be nominated for the Sportswoman Award once more alongside such an inspirational group of fellow athletes,” she concluded.

The skier rightfully deserves the nomination for remarkable achievements last year. Shiffrin won a total of 11 World Cups in 2023.

She surpassed legendary skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins by any alpine skier by bagging her 87th World Cup in March last year. Presently, she has 95 World Cup wins to her name.

Notably, the results of the award will be announced on April 22.