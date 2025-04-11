Lindsey Vonn pens loving message for sisters Erin and Sara Foster's special achievement

Legendary alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has shared her thoughts on Erin and Sara Foster's recent success in the fashion world. Through her Instagram story, the iconic skier expressed her views as the creators of the fashion brand 'Favourite Daughter' were honored at the Fashion Scholarship Fund's 88th Annual Awards Celebration.

The three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn recently etched her name in ski racing history by becoming the oldest woman to clinch a podium finish. She won a silver medal in the March 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup super-G event at Sun Valley, Idaho.

She recently shared her thoughts on Sara Foster's Instagram post, as the duo (Sara and Erin) were recognised for their rising talent in the fashion industry. Vonn mentioned,

“So proud!! You two are unstoppable!! 💪🏻♥️”

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Credits: IG/@lindseyvonn

The entrepreneurial sisters, Erin and Sara Foster, launched their brand, Favourite Daughter, in 2020 in partnership with Centric Brands. Their brand offers a range of products from high-end apparel to casual designs. Both sisters also work in the entertainment industry. Erin Foster is a writer, actress, and producer, and Sara Foster has acted in multiple projects and is also a producer.

The eight-time World Championship medalist Lindsey Vonn will be aiming to shine at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has three medals from the World Junior Championships.

Lindsey Vonn on inspiring change with her comeback to competitive skiing

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - Source: Getty

The decorated competitive alpine skier has 82 World Cup wins and became the first woman from the United States to win an Olympic gold medal in the downhill event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

She retired in 2019 due to injuries and made a comeback after undergoing successful partial knee replacement surgery in November 2024. With her return to skiing at the age of 40, the legend aims to change the stereotypes attached to older athletes. During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February, she expressed,

“As athletes, we adapt and we figure out how to manage pain. But there comes a point when you don’t have to live that way anymore. We have technology to fix things that we thought were unfixable. That perspective, of competing at older ages, needs to change.”

In 2011, the athlete was honored with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and was named the sportswoman of the year by the United States Olympic Committee.

