Lindsey Vonn reacts as Paris Olympic gold medalist gymnast names her as Winter Games athlete to watch

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction to gymnast Jade Carey naming her as the one athlete she's most excited to watch at the Milan Olympics in 2026. Vonn, who recently made her comeback to the sport after retiring in 2019, is aiming to compete in the Milan Olympics after ending her season with a second-place finish in the Super-G at the World Cup finals.

Lindsey Vonn is recognised as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She is the only American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the downhill event, and has 82 World Cup victories to her name. Vonn made her breakthrough at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, where she participated in her first Olympics at the age of 17. She retired in 2019 due to injuries, but made her competitive return to the sport last year after undergoing knee-replacement surgery.

Vonn took to Instagram to share her reaction to Jade Carey's shoutout, expressing her love for the gymnast.

"❤️ @jadecarey,"

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn also recently made an appearance at the premiere of F1: The Movie in New York alongside other stars on the red carpet.

Lindsey Vonn on the similarities between F1 and skiing

Lindsey Vonn rocks a brown leather biker jacket at the "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn stunned on the red carpet at the world premiere of F1: The Movie, where she discussed the similarities between her sport and Formula 1. Vonn is known to be a big fan of Formula 1 racing, and previously revealed that she could have gone into F1 after her skiing career.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Vonn said:

“You have to be fearless. The way you see the line and the course, is very similar to how we do it in skiing, the tactics are very similar. How you generate speed in the apex of the turn, braking before and accelerating out, those are all the same types of dynamics that we use. I wish I had maybe started driving a little earlier, but I think I picked the right sport so I’m good.”

Vonn said that she came close to switching to Formula 1 and becoming a driver, but ruled it out due to the huge commitment that came with it. At the premiere, she posed for pictures alongside George Russel and actor Javier Bardem.

