Lindsey Vonn reacts to Rafael Nadal's possible last French Open outing affer 1R exit to Alexander Zverev

Lindsey Vonn pledged to always support Rafael Nadal, despite his first-round exit from the 2024 French Open. It marked the Spaniard's last possible appearance at the Claycourt Slam.

The 39-year-old former alpine skier has a penchant for tennis. Sharing a beautiful friendship with former tennis star Roger Federer, Vonn also draws inspiration from Nadal, widely known as the 'King of Clay', as she told Olympics.com.

She watched Nadal win his 14th French Open title with a niggling foot injury. His determination to bounce back from hardships was relatable to the 82 World Cup winner, who functions with 19 screws and a couple of surgeries, stemming from skiing injuries.

On May 27, the 37-year-old Spaniard faced a defeat at the hands of Zverev. In front of the packed Philippe-Chatrier court, Nadal's fate stirred up many fans, including Vonn, who promised to continue rooting for him.

In an X post, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Ben Stiller wrote:

"Still rooting for Rafa Nadal always."

Vonn reshared the tweet, writing:

"We all are. Clay (king emoji)"

At Roland Garros, Nadal has been nearly impossible to beat since 2005 when he lifted his maiden Major. However, as the Mallorcan approaches retirement, circumstances have undergone significant changes.

Lindsey Vonn also took to her Instagram story to post a photo of Nadal waving goodbye to the crowd as he left the court with his bags. She thanked him for his immense contribution to tennis.

"Thank you Rafa (teary-eyed emoji)," her caption read.

Lindsey Vonn to Rafael Nadal; SOURCE - Vonn Instagram

Lindsey Vonn was present to watch Rafael Nadal and others in action at Madrid Open 2024

Vonn was present in person for the first time to watch the 2024 Madrid Open in April. Her excitement touching the skies, Vonn posted a carousel of photos on Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to the athletes who didn't disappoint her at her debut event, while also expressing her love for the sport.

Among the athletes were Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, and Iga Swiatek, whom Lindsey Vonn's camera caught mid-action.

"Man, I love tennis! It was my first time attending the Madrid Open and it did not disappoint! I had so much fun cheering on my friends and getting to spend some quality time with them as well. It was a win all around."

She thanked the Madrid Open, Laureus Sport, and Daniela Hantuchova for hosting her.

