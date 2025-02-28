Lindsey Vonn reacts to signing an autograph on forehead of her special fan, Maya

Legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently shared a heartfelt moment she experienced with one of the past attendees of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation camp. The skier gave a forehead signature to her special fan, Maya, and shared her reaction on her Instagram stories.

Lindsey Vonn met Maya during the Lindsey Vonn Foundation camp eight years ago. Maya had requested her for a forehead signature, to which she obliged. After eight years, Maya met Vonn again at an event in Beaver Creek, where she was supporting the US Ski team.

Through her story on Instagram, the prominent skier with 82 World Cup victories expressed her thoughts on the enthusiastic moment she had with her cherished supporter, Maya, as she continued the forehead signature tradition. Vonn mentioned:

“So great to see you again Maya 🙌 Keep working hard!💛@lindseyvonnfoundation”

Vonn's story featuring her fan Maya - Source: via @lindseyvonn on Instagram

The picture shared by the alpine skier was posted by the Lindsey Vonn Foundation's Instagram handle and entailed the "full circle moment" between the iconic athlete and the fan.

Vonn triumphantly made her comeback to competitive skiing after a hiatus of nearly six years. She was able to return to the slopes by undergoing successful partial knee replacement surgery. In December 2024, she participated in Super-G at St. Moritz and attained the 14th position. In her first World Cup downhill race, she secured the sixth spot in St. Anton.

The eight-time World Championship medallist recently participated in the FIS Ski World Cup Kvitfjell 2025 and attained 13th place in the downhill event. Austria’s Cornelia Huetter finished first, Germany’s Emma Aicher was the runner-up, and the third spot was taken by World Championship combined team event winner, Breezy Johnson.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on the positive side of mental pressure

Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's team Combined - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn has become one of the most decorated alpine skiers of all time, as she has added numerous accolades to her prestigious and acclaimed career. She also holds multiple records, along with 20 World Cup crystal globe titles. During an interview with the BBC last year, Vonn reflected on how she tackles mental pressure and how it helped her to become more successful.

“I think the mental pressure that athletes have is so much more challenging than the physical pressure. As athletes, we're always in great shape. I'd be hard-pressed to find an athlete that wasn't in prime physical condition. But I think it's the mental aspect that changes everything,” she told BBC.

The iconic skier reflected that the mental side of the competition is more significant and limiting than the physical strain that athletes go through.

“Everyone has pressure. But I feel that pressure is a privilege. If you use pressure to your advantage, it can be a huge driving force,” she added.

She further acknowledged that everybody goes through strain and added that having pressure could be directed to one's development and success. Vonn has also won three World Junior Championships medals.

