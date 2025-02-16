Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of 'recovery lift' session after Ski World Championships campaign

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of her training session. This comes just a few days after the conclusion of her FIS Ski World Championships in Saalbach.

Ad

In the tournament, Vonn finished 15th in the downhill event in a run time of 1:43.25 and failed to complete the race in her super-g race. Additionally, she also participated in team combined events along with AJ Hurt and finished in the 16th position. The 41-year-old clocked a run time of 1:44.11 while Hurt finished her race in 59.76.

Following this event, Vonn has resumed training for the upcoming races of the season. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the training session in her story where she can be seen lifting weights. Vonn further remarked in her story:

Ad

Trending

"Recovery lift"

Vonn's Instagram story feat her weight lifting session - Source: via @ lindseyvonn on Instagram

After her return to the sport last year following her partial knee replacement surgery, Vonn has had to maintain a high level of fitness. Especially since she initially retired due to her recurring injuries. Vonn's sessions displayed the same intensity and grit that has made such a comeback possible.

Ad

A glimpse of Vonn's training following Ski World Championships - Source: via @ lindseyvonn on Instagram

The 2025 FIS Ski Championships also saw Lindsey Vonn's teammates Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson win the team combined gold medal in a run time of 2:40.89 (Shiffrin in 58.78 and Johnson in 1:42.11).

Ad

"Feeling inspired"- Lindsey Vonn after her skiing drills with kids from Aiglon College

Lindsey Vonn with teammate Breezy Johnson during the team combined events of the 2025 Fis Ski World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about the motivation she derived after skiing with some of the kids at Switzerland's Aiglon College.

Ad

In her recent Instagram post, Vonn shared that she is inspired by the passion of skiing in the students of the college. Additionally, she also mentioned that she has been busy with the skiing drills with year 11 students of the college and also expressed her gratitude for the work of her foundation in the institution. She wrote:

"Spending time with the kids at @aiglonswitzerland always leaves me feeling inspired! Seeing their passion for skiing and learning reminds me that the greatest wins aren’t just on the slopes but in helping others grow. It’s been a busy couple of days running drills with the Junior Academy, coaching Year 11 groups, and even heading up the mountain with the youngest students for their Mountain School day. I’m also so proud to see the @lindseyvonnfoundation scholarship at Aiglon coming to life."

Ad

Vonn has been associated with Aiglon College for the last two years through her foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback