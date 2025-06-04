Lindsey Vonn shares powerful message behind her first tattoo and how it drives her forward

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared the inner meaning of her shark tattoo on her finger. This comes just a few months after Vonn concluded her comeback season on the slopes.

Besides being one of the most iconic skiers of all time in the world, the 40-year-old also has a knack for tattoos. She has several of them on her fingers and hands. In a recent Instagram post, Vonn shared a glimpse of her first permanent tattoo, which she got done almost 10 years ago on her finger, depicting a shark.

She further shared that she chose this to reflect on the shark's nature to move forward, as they can't move backward. Vonn also added that this nature of sharks is something that can be applied in real life. She wrote:

"Nothing good comes from dwelling on the past. We can’t change what’s happened to us but we can accept it, learn from it and move forward. My shark tattoo represents that motto. Sharks have to keep moving forward to survive, they can’t swim backwards or they will die, and they always go after what they want. 💪🏻 So be the shark 🦈 !!"

Lindsey Vonn was recently spotted returning to her practice sessions for the 2025-26 skiing season. Notably, the Winter Olympic Games will also be held in Milano Cortina next year in February. Besides training, Vonn has also been involved in other activities, such as hosting the prestigious Laureus event and trying out other sports, including tennis.

Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known about her excitement for the Roland Garros 2025

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn expressed her excitement for the 2025 French Open just before the event. The event kicked off on May 25, with the finals scheduled to be played on June 8. Several top players, including the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, are competing in the event.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old reminisced about her time at the event last year and shared a picture of the same. Additionally, she also shared good wishes to all the players competing in the tournament. She wrote:

"Memories from @rolandgarros last summer… 🎾🙏🏻 Such a special moment performing ‘Les Trois Coups’ at the Paris Olympics last year. What an incredible place. So pumped for the next 2 weeks. Good luck to all the players! 👏🏻"

Vonn is a huge tennis fanatic and also went skiing with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer last year.

