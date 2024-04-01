Lindsey Vonn shares updates from her upcoming tour

Lindsey Vonn recently shared updates on her world tour in the next seven days. The Minnesota native has kept herself busy with frequent visits to various places in the last few weeks or so.

She was seen in Austria recently for the retirement celebration of two of her most important staff members - Robert Trenkwalder (former head of athletes, special projects at Red Bull) and Heinz Hammerle (ski technician).

She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a map in her story with the names of the locations she was going to visit. She added in the caption:

"Closing the circle SLC- Salzburg- Hong Kong- SLC In 7 days"

Lindsey Vonn Instagram story

After she retired from alpine ski racing, the 38-year-old has been quite busy with her global tours either for skiing or commercial deals. She is frequently seen exploring various places for skiing even though she retired from professional skiing in 2019. Recently, she was also seen skiing with tennis legend Roger Federer with whom she shares a very amicable bond.

Besides skiing, the Minnesota native has been involved in various other commercial endorsements and literary works. Her book, "Rise: My Story" was one of the New York Times' best-selling books. She is involved in fashion designing too, and is also a financial advisor to various other prominent brands.

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her investments for women

2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn has made some profitable investments over the years since her retirement. However, all of her investments have not been with the motivation to reap profits but also for a social cause.

She has made a substantial contribution to underprivileged women through her foundation - The Lindsey Vonn Foundation. Recently, the foundation donated 25 tickets to the home games of Utah Royals FC, a team co-owned by the 39-year-old.

Recently in an interview with Yahoo Finance, Vonn opened up about her endeavours in women's sports. She stated:

"You know, I think there's such disparagement in how much money they invest in having us be successful down the road. I think if you look at women's basketball, everyone says, well, it's not making money. How is this a profitable endeavor for us? But if you do invest, it is paying off. I've talked to several owners and they're very optimistic about actually generating income, and the viewership ratings are going up, and there is a lot of momentum."

Besides, the Minnesota native has also helped various underprivileged girls through scholarships and financial aid.