Lindsey Vonn shows off new ride with matching wheels as her iconic Land Rover

Lindsey Vonn shared a glimpse of the matching wheels of her car and bicycle in her latest update on social media. The skier is gearing up to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Vonn had an impressive 2024-25 season, as she returned to the slopes after a hiatus of almost six years in November last year. She concluded her season after securing a second-place finish in the World Cup Super G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 23, 2025. She also became the oldest woman ever to win a podium finish at a World Cup event.

In her off-season, Vonn has been sharing her off-slope shenanigans on social media. Most recently, she showed off her new ride, matching the wheels of her stunning Land Rover. She shared a picture of her new bicycle on Instagram, highlighting its matching wheels with her car, which was parked just beside it. She wrote:

"New @iampsecialized🔥 Matching wheels..."

Vonn’s Instagram/@lindseyvonn

A week ahead of this, the American skier shared the behind-the-scenes look of her 12-hour shoot for the upcoming Winter Games. After filming with NBC Olympics, she shared the pictures on Instagram and penned her excitement to compete in Milano Cortina in the caption that read:

"BTS of a 12 hour day shooting for @nbcolympics …they really stepped up their game, I think you’re gonna like it! The countdown to the @olympics is on!! 🇺🇸 🙌🏻💃🏼"

Lindsey Vonn has won three Olympic medals, including one gold and two bronze.

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about vying for a spot on the US Olympic team

Lindsey Vonn's last Olympic appearance, before temporarily retiring from skiing, was in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where she won a bronze medal in the downhill race. Now, the American is vying for a spot on the US Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Olympics after navigating multiple adversities regarding her knee injuries.

In a recent conversation with NBC Sports, Vonn opened up about qualifying for the upcoming Winter Games and shared an update about her knee injury. Revealing that her body felt better than before, she said:

"My body feels amazing. Now that my knee is good again, I don't have any of the other problems. So my back's great. My body feels good. I feel better than I did in the last Olympics, by a lot actually."

She added:

"I have done everything I wanted to do in my career. This is not something that I ever expected. I'm going in looking to enjoy the experience, looking to be at a place that I love, that I've had a lot of success at."

Along with skiing, Lindsey Vonn also has an interest in tennis, as she recently reacted to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray paying tribute to Rafael Nadal during an emotional farewell.

