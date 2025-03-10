Lindsey Vonn steals the show in an all-black outfit with Alessandra Ambrosio at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn turned up the glamour in a Balenciaga fit at the Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 show. Vonn was fresh off her comeback performances at the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Ad

Vonn underwent partial knee surgery early in 2023 and now functions with a titanium knee. Despite that, she decided to return to the alpine skiing competition slopes in 2024-25, five years after retiring from the sport. Her season-high performances in St. Anton earned her sixth finish in downhill and fourth in Super-G. However, the rest of her events clocked underwhelming times, even at the World Championships, where she and AJ Hurt finished 16th in the team combined.

Ad

Trending

Despite that, Vonn regularly posted updates about her progression in the gym. She wishes to compete at the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics before finally retiring.

Shifting her attention to fashion, Lindsey Vonn recently attended the Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 show. She donned an all-black Balenciaga outfit and was joined by Alessandra Ambrosio, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, and others.

The 82-time World Cup winner shared the post in her story.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn in Balenciaga outfit at Paris Fashion Week; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn also met her friend Stephanie Saffa Simone, an artist, in Paris. The latter appreciated the skier for her efforts, writing:

Ad

"my girl trained for her next ski race in Austria then hopped to Paris to meet me for a date by dinner."

Vonn responded:

"That's what friends do"

Lindsey Vonn and her friend at Paris Fashion Week; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn competed in the Kvitfjell World Cup after the World Championships. Although she was off to a good start, the 40-year-old succumbed to a brain fade moment, thus clocking a slower time.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn reflected on the race that almost earned her a podium finish in Norway

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Vonn has been trying to finish on the podium but minor injuries and mid-race botches obstructed her path. Even in the Super-G in Kvitfjell recently, she picked up great momentum on her way to finish in the top three but her race in the second half of the course was marred.

Ad

Reflecting on that, Vonn took to her Instagram to write:

"Progress was made this weekend! I won a few splits, was on pace to have a great result today (except for my big mistake!) and I feel like I made progress with my equipment. It’s kind of like driving an F1 car… you need to fine tune your car through testing, feel, engineers and trial and error. Thanks to everyone at @head_rebels for helping me get to where I want to go!"

Vonn won the Laureus Sports Award in 2011, becoming the USOC's Sportsperson of the Year for her impressive feats. At the 2010 Winter Olympics, her downhill gold was the first Games victory in the event for an American woman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback