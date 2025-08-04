  • home icon
  Lindsey Vonn welcomes newest family member months after losing her beloved dog Lucy to kidney failure

Lindsey Vonn welcomes newest family member months after losing her beloved dog Lucy to kidney failure

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 04, 2025 08:18 GMT
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women
Lindsey Vonn and Lucy at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Lindsey Vonn welcomed new puppy, Chance, months after the sad passing of her long-time companion, Lucy. The nine-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breathed her last on March 30th after succumbing to kidney failure.

In 2016, Lindsey Vonn welcomed Lucy, who soon became her travel companion, making grand appearances on the World Cup tours and Olympic Games. After years of being Vonn's unwavering support, Lucy was diagnosed with kidney failure earlier this year. As the legendary skier won her first podium in seven years at the 2024/25 World Cup finals, her dog's condition deteriorated, which ultimately resulted in death. On March 30, 2025, in a heartwrenching Instagram post, she announced the sad passing of Lucy.

Though Vonn has two bigger dogs, Leo and Jade, she especially felt the void left by Lucy and often reminisced about her. In a recent post, she dropped pictures of her new puppy, Chance - another Cavalier King Charles she adopted. She added the adorable little one's pictures and expressed:

"Meet Chance Vonn❤️ the newest member of the family. After losing Lucy, I had a very hard time… I wasn’t sure what I would do next… but I saw his face and I knew it was meant to be. Thankful for this blessing."
Vonn retired in 2019, but she reversed her decision and returned to the roster at the 2024/25 World Cup. She won the Super-G silver in the finals after weeks of narrow finishes.

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about competing at the 2026 Cortina Olympics without Lucy

Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn has had an illustrious alpine skiing career, having won the downhill gold in 2010 as the first American woman in history. She also suffered a slew of injuries, but nothing stopped her from setting records and surpassing Ingemar Stenmark with her 20th Crystal Globe win.

Having resumed her career in 2024, Lindsey Vonn expressed her wish for her final career lap at the 2026 Winter Olympics before hanging up her skis. However, her support system, Lucy, wouldn't be traveling with her. Sharing her plan to honor her late dog at the Games, the 40-year-old said:

"It's horrible. She traveled the world. She was at the last Olympics, so it's going to be hard to be at the Games without her. Maybe I'll put a [patch] or something on my helmet or somewhere. I've got to do something for her." (via People)

Besides skiing, Vonn has extended her excellence in the business realm, having board of all-female venture capital and private equity firm, Athena Capital, in June. She was also at the helm of proceedings at the Laureus Sports Awards this year.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

