Lindsey Vonn welcomes newest family member months after losing her beloved dog Lucy to kidney failure

Lindsey Vonn welcomed new puppy, Chance, months after the sad passing of her long-time companion, Lucy. The nine-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breathed her last on March 30th after succumbing to kidney failure.In 2016, Lindsey Vonn welcomed Lucy, who soon became her travel companion, making grand appearances on the World Cup tours and Olympic Games. After years of being Vonn's unwavering support, Lucy was diagnosed with kidney failure earlier this year. As the legendary skier won her first podium in seven years at the 2024/25 World Cup finals, her dog's condition deteriorated, which ultimately resulted in death. On March 30, 2025, in a heartwrenching Instagram post, she announced the sad passing of Lucy.Though Vonn has two bigger dogs, Leo and Jade, she especially felt the void left by Lucy and often reminisced about her. In a recent post, she dropped pictures of her new puppy, Chance - another Cavalier King Charles she adopted. She added the adorable little one's pictures and expressed:&quot;Meet Chance Vonn❤️ the newest member of the family. After losing Lucy, I had a very hard time… I wasn’t sure what I would do next… but I saw his face and I knew it was meant to be. Thankful for this blessing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn retired in 2019, but she reversed her decision and returned to the roster at the 2024/25 World Cup. She won the Super-G silver in the finals after weeks of narrow finishes.Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about competing at the 2026 Cortina Olympics without LucyVonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - (Source: Getty)Lindsey Vonn has had an illustrious alpine skiing career, having won the downhill gold in 2010 as the first American woman in history. She also suffered a slew of injuries, but nothing stopped her from setting records and surpassing Ingemar Stenmark with her 20th Crystal Globe win.Having resumed her career in 2024, Lindsey Vonn expressed her wish for her final career lap at the 2026 Winter Olympics before hanging up her skis. However, her support system, Lucy, wouldn't be traveling with her. Sharing her plan to honor her late dog at the Games, the 40-year-old said:&quot;It's horrible. She traveled the world. She was at the last Olympics, so it's going to be hard to be at the Games without her. Maybe I'll put a [patch] or something on my helmet or somewhere. I've got to do something for her.&quot; (via People)Besides skiing, Vonn has extended her excellence in the business realm, having board of all-female venture capital and private equity firm, Athena Capital, in June. She was also at the helm of proceedings at the Laureus Sports Awards this year.