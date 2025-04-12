Lindsey Vonn wishes Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio on birthday, month after sharing the stage at Paris Fashion Week

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared a birthday wish for Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio on social media. The two are friends, and also made an appearance together at Paris Fashion Week last month. Vonn, aged 40, recently made her return to competitive skiing after announcing her retirement in 2019.

Ambrosio is considered a fashion icon, and was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She has worked with numerous fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. She was also at the Paris Fashion Week last month with Vonn and other famous celebrities such as Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez.

Vonn shared a picture of her and Ambrosio on Instagram, where she wished the model a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @alessandraambrosio ❤️😎,"

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn last competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho where she finished in second place.

Lindsey Vonn gained a new perspective on skiing after making her competitive return

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

After six years away from the sport, Lindsey Vonn decided to take the brave decision of returning to competitive skiing. The 40 year old underwent knee replacement surgery almost a year ago, and recently marked her return to the sport by finishing second at the World Cup super-G race, only bested by Swiss international Lara Gut-Behrami.

In an interview with CBS News, Vonn discussed her return to skiing, including gaining a new perspective after doing so (8:57 onwards):

"I have been away from the sport for six years and I think that just gave me a different perspective because I never expected to come back. I mourned the loss of something that I loved so much and I built an amazing life, I got my foundation and business and family and everything's great, but no one else has that perspective. No one else has stepped away from the sport and been able to look at life from a bigger picture."

She added by saying:

"I just have found different things to challenge myself so I just have a different perspective and I don't need to do this, I don't need to prove anything to anybody, I'm not doing it for any other reason other than I love ski racing."

Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers ever - with a whopping 82 World Cup wins to her name as well as 3 Olympic medals.

